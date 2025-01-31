The Washington State House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee held a crucial executive session on Friday, where lawmakers debated and voted on three major firearm-related bills.

These proposals address firearm purchase permits, ammunition sales restrictions and measures to curb firearm theft from vehicles.

The votes reflected the ongoing partisan divide, with Republicans pushing for fewer restrictions and Democrats advocating for tighter gun control.

Firearm permit bill moves forward despite opposition

The most hotly debated bill, House Bill 1163, would require Washington residents to obtain a permit before purchasing a firearm. The bill also mandates firearms safety training, with the Washington State Patrol responsible for certifying training programs.

Additionally, it establishes legal procedures for court appeals on denied firearm transfers, permits and licenses, while strengthening background checks for individuals with outstanding warrants or pending criminal cases.

Republican lawmakers fiercely opposed the measure, arguing it unfairly penalizes law-abiding gun owners. Several GOP-backed amendments — including exemptions for concealed pistol license (CPL) holders and current or former peace officers — were rejected by the committee.

Representative Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) argued that CPL holders already undergo extensive background checks and should not be subjected to additional requirements.

“People with concealed carry permits are among the most responsible gun owners in the state. Why punish them?” she questioned.

Representative Brian Burnette (R-Wenatchee) echoed similar concerns for law enforcement officers, saying, “These individuals have years of training. Why should they go through an unnecessary process?”

The committee rejected these exemptions, with Democrats insisting a uniform permitting process is essential for public safety.

Another failed amendment sought to waive permit fees for low-income individuals, with Representative Cyndy Jacobson (R-Puyallup) arguing that the costs created unnecessary barriers to constitutional rights. Opponents countered that the fees were needed to cover administrative expenses.

Despite strong opposition, House Bill 1163 passed out of committee and will advance to the House floor for further debate.

House Bill 1132: Ammunition and firearm sales restrictions spark debate

House Bill 1132 proposes limits on firearm and ammunition sales, prohibiting gun dealers from selling more than one firearm to a person within a 30-day period. It also restricts the sale of ammunition, capping purchases at 100 rounds of .50 caliber ammo and 1,000 rounds of any other caliber per month.

Supporters claim the bill will help curb the flow of firearms into the unregulated secondary market. However, critics argue it unfairly burdens law-abiding citizens and small businesses.

Representative Hunter Abell (R-Inchelium), whose district includes rural communities with a strong gun culture, opposed the measure.

“This bill simply doesn’t work in a district like mine, where responsible firearm ownership is a way of life,” he said.

An amendment that would have reduced penalties for small firearm dealers who make compliance mistakes was rejected, as was a proposal to exempt CPL holders from ammunition purchase limits.

Representative Darya Farivar (D-Seattle) defended the restrictions, warning against creating loopholes.

“We need to ensure that everyone follows the same system,” she stated.

The bill narrowly passed the committee by an 8-5 vote and now moves to the House floor.

House Bill 1152: Addressing firearm thefts from vehicles

House Bill 1152 aims to reduce firearm thefts from vehicles by requiring stricter storage measures.

Firearms left in vehicles must be unloaded, stored in a locked, opaque container attached to the vehicle and concealed from view. Pistols must be in a hard-sided case, while rifles and shotguns may use soft-sided cases with a trigger lock.

Republicans pushed back, arguing the bill places excessive regulations on gun owners rather than focusing on criminals.

Representative Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) criticized the approach, saying, “If gun thefts from cars are increasing, we should focus on deterring theft, not punishing responsible gun owners.”

Democrats countered that the bill is necessary to prevent stolen firearms from being used in crimes.

Efforts to scale back the legislation — including an amendment to reduce penalties for non-compliance to a $1 fine — were unsuccessful.

Rep. Jacobson warned of the potential for over-regulation.

“With all these regulations that we’re passing, we are making it more and more difficult to own a firearm”, Jacobson said.

An unconventional amendment proposed by Rep. Walsh, suggesting increased firearm ownership as a crime deterrent based on Switzerland’s militia system, was swiftly rejected by Democrats as impractical.

Despite the heated debate, House Bill 1152 passed the committee by a 7-5 vote and will now move to the House floor for further consideration.

