The state of Washington is taking a bold step toward tackling reckless drivers and speeding with a new bill that could change how high-risk drivers get back on the road.

House Bill 1596 (HB 1596), sponsored by several Democratic representatives, proposes a special restricted a restricted driver’s license for individuals who have had their licenses suspended due to excessive speeding or reckless driving.

But there’s a catch — these reckless drivers will be required to install an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device in their vehicles.

What is an ISA device?

An ISA device is a technology designed to keep drivers within the speed limit by using GPS and road sign recognition.

When installed in a vehicle, it actively prevents the driver from exceeding the posted speed limit.

Unlike traditional speed governors, which permanently cap a car’s speed, this system adjusts dynamically based on location. The goal is to curb habitual speeding and reduce dangerous road behavior.

“We provide avenues for those who have DUIs to be able to continue to drive, and we want these folks who have suspended licenses to have the same opportunity” Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-Lakewood, told the House Transportation Committee Thursday. “Seventy-percent of drivers with suspended licenses are driving fast anyway and with his device are going to ensure that they can’t.”

The “Red Button” loophole

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is the introduction of what some are calling the “Red Button” feature.

This function allows drivers with the restricted license to override the ISA system up to three times per month. The intent behind this exception is to enable drivers to temporarily exceed the speed limit in situations where it is necessary.

Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, likes the idea of mandatory devices but doesn’t like the red button.

“I was talking to the vendor when we demoed it, and the red button is an option. It could be set at five or ten miles an hour over the speed limit. Have you considered eliminating the button?” Griffey asked.

Leavitt said she thinks the button is a necessary safety measure.

“I think the red button is important” Leavitt said. “There are times where someone is coming up on you and they’re speeding fast and you need to speed up to keep you safe, or your passenger safe, and the red button allows you to do that.”

The bill specifies that the override is only allowed in legally permissible passing zones and will be tracked electronically.

How would HB 1596 work?

Under the proposed legislation, individuals whose licenses were suspended due to multiple moving violations involving excessive speed (20 mph or more over the speed limit) or reckless driving with racing can apply for the new restricted license by:

Paying a $100 application fee to the Department of Licensing (DOL).

Installing an ISA device in any vehicle they operate (excluding work vehicles owned by an employer).

Maintaining proof of financial responsibility for vehicle operation.

Drivers granted this restricted license must keep the ISA device installed until their original suspension period ends.

The cost of non-compliance for reckless drivers

Failure to comply with the ISA requirements or tampering with the device will come with penalties.

Anyone caught disabling, modifying, or removing the device will face gross misdemeanor charges, potentially resulting in fines and jail time. Additionally, those who assist in tampering with an ISA device will also be subject to prosecution.

If a restricted-license driver violates the terms—such as using the “Red Button” more than three times a month or driving a non-equipped vehicle—they will face an additional 30-day suspension of their driver’s license.

ISA adoption in other states

Washington isn’t the only place looking at ISA technology as a solution to speeding-related crashes. Other states and cities are also experimenting with this approach:

Washington, D.C., became the first U.S. jurisdiction to mandate ISA devices for repeat speed offenders.

California passed legislation requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be equipped with ISA by 2030.

New York is considering a bill that would require ISA installation in all vehicles by 2029.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also been advocating for ISA to become a standard feature in all new vehicles nationwide, citing studies that show significant reductions in crashes, injuries, and fatalities when speed-limiting technology is in place.

A date for a final committee vote on the bill has not been set.

