MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Racing into trouble: New Washington bill targets chronic speeders

Jan 27, 2025, 5:13 PM

A driver passes by. Lawmakers are championing a Washington bill that seeks to clamp down on chronic speeders. (Photo: Ryan Cadby via Flickr Creative Commons)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Excessive speeding in the state may soon be more than just an expensive ticket — it could mean jail time.

Lawmakers in Olympia are championing a Washington bill that seeks to clamp down on chronic speeders by reclassifying certain high-speed violations as reckless driving.

Senate Bill 5238, introduced by a coalition of Democratic lawmakers, proposes expanding the definition of reckless driving to include intentionally exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 miles per hour or more.

The bill had its first public hearing on Monday before the Senate Law and Justice Committee.

Under current state law, reckless driving is defined as operating a vehicle “in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.” It’s a gross misdemeanor that carries stiff penalties: up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $5,000 and a mandatory 30-day suspension of the offender’s driver’s license.

Lawmakers argue over word ‘intentionally’ in Washington bill

Advocates for the bill argue chronic speeders pose a significant risk to public safety, and this measure could serve as a deterrent. However, the legislation has sparked debate over a key provision—the word “intentionally.”

The bill specifies the enhanced penalty for excessive speeding would only apply if the driver was found to be intentionally exceeding the speed limit. Critics argue proving intent could complicate prosecutions, potentially allowing dangerous drivers to avoid harsher consequences.

Some lawmakers have floated the idea of removing “intentionally” from the language of the bill or even lowering the threshold to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

If enacted, Washington would join other states that have taken a hardline approach to excessive speeding. In Virginia, for example, driving 20 miles per hour over the limit or exceeding 85 miles per hour is automatically classified as reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Utah imposes reckless driving charges on those clocked at 105 miles per hour or more. Similarly, New Mexico defines reckless driving as operating a vehicle “carelessly and heedlessly in willful or wanton disregard of the rights or safety of others,” with penalties escalating for repeat offenders.

The proposed legislation reflects Washington’s growing concern over traffic fatalities and serious accidents linked to speeding. If passed, it would take effect 90 days after the legislative session adjourns.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public politics for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here

