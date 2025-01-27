Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Child sex dolls may soon be banned in Washington

Jan 27, 2025, 1:40 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Olympia capitol...

Washington State Capitol building in Olympia. (Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

A bipartisan effort to ban child sex dolls in Washington had its first hearing Monday in the Washington State Legislature.

Senate Bill 5227 defines a child sex doll as “an anatomically correct doll, mannequin, robot or other object intended to be used for sexual acts or sexual stimulation or gratification that resembles a minor or is specifically advertised as being a representation of a minor.”

During a hearing Monday before the Senate Law and Justice Committee, the bill’s sponsor Democratic Representative Tina Orwell ( Des Moines -D ) acknowledged the awkwardness of the topic.

The bill also has a Republican co-sponsor Senator Jeff Holy (Spokane – R).

“There are certain bills that are uncomfortable to introduce and talk about, and this is one for me,” Orwell said.

More politics: Some Washington lawmakers push for campus abortion access during bill’s first hearing

The proposed crimes include trafficking, manufacturing, importing and possessing child sex dolls, each classified as a Class B felony. If convicted, a person could face jail time of 77 to 102 months and a $1,000 fine for each conviction.

The discussion during the hearing focused more on what could be considered an “unproportional” punishment for possessing such a toy or doll.

“This bill places activities with a doll at a more serious level than crimes that involve real children being harmed,” Emily Gause, who represents the Washington Defense Attorney Association, said. “It’s just not proportional punishment.”

Keri-Anne Jetzer, from the Washington State Sentencing Guidelines Commission, testified as “other”, not saying she was pro or con regarding the bill. The commission is charged to make sure criminal sentencing guidelines fit the severity of the crime.

“The commission is signed in as other as it has concerns about the seriousness level ranking of the new offenses,” Jetzer told Senate lawmakers. “The proposed new offenses are ranked as seriousness levels six and seven. Other sexual offenses ranked at seriousness levels six and seven are related to harmful behaviors against actual children”.

Each doll involved would constitute a separate offense, potentially leading to significant legal consequences for offenders.

Orwell sponsored the legislation on behalf of the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We are unfortunately seeing a growing number of circumstances where individuals, who are doing things regarding child sexual abuse are also in possession of child sex dolls,” Russell Brown, representing the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, said.

Local politics: Ferguson signs executive order to support children if parents arrested by ICE

Washington is not alone in addressing the issue of child sex dolls. Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Utah and Hawaii have passed similar laws.

Orwell said the law is needed because allowing child sex dolls to exist implies the behavior is acceptable.

“Someone was a sex offender, that has access to these kind of things would, in any way, generalize that that was appropriate behavior,” Orwell said.

There is also an effort to enact similar legislation at the federal level. The Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots (CREEPER) Act 2.0 aims to ban the sale of lifelike child sex dolls nationwide. The legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives in 2023 but Congress has not yet been acted upon.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public politics for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: The Washington State Capitol....

Matt Markovich

Lawmakers push to make clergy mandatory reporters — Will this attempt finally succeed?

Washington lawmakers are once again tackling the sensitive issue of mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect by clergy members. This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have attempted to pass such legislation. In previous sessions, similar bills have been introduced but failed to become law. The primary sticking point has been the “confession exception,” […]

1 hour ago

Photo: A pro-Palestinian tent encampment on the UW campus in Washington....

Matt Markovich

Protest, but play nice: Washington weighs new rules on student aid, campus demos

If you're a college student in Washington and love a good protest, listen up — your taxpayer funded financial aid could be on the line, but not as much before.

5 hours ago

Image: A group of cows can be seen on a farm in Adna, in May 2022. A Washington House mandates that...

Matt Markovich

Could cow burps and farts be taxed under the Climate Commitment Act?

A bill filed by several House Democrats in Olympia is raising a stink with House Republicans. House Bill 1630 (HB 1630) mandates that dairy farms and feedlots report their annual methane emissions — a lot produced from cow burps and farts — to the state’s Department of Ecology. The bill’s implied goal is to gain […]

5 hours ago

Image: In this 2019, photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through t...

Associated Press

At signing of Laken Riley Act, Trump says he plans to send migrants in US illegally to Guantanamo

President Donald Trump said he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 migrants in the U.S. illegally.

7 hours ago

Image: Sue Rahr was named the Seattle Police Department's interim chief in May 2024, replacing Adri...

James Lynch

Exclusive: Interim Chief Sue Rahr says SPD workforce felt ‘betrayed,’ desperate for leadership

Ahead of her departure as Seattle's Interim Police Chief, Sue Rahr spoke at length to KIRO Newsradio about a series of topics.

12 hours ago

ranked choice voting washington...

Matt Markovich

Ranking the future: WA lawmakers eye overhaul of local elections with ranked choice voting

House Bill 1448 is looking to shake things up by introducing ranked choice voting to local elections. Lawmakers have brought it back, hoping the second time is the charm.

14 hours ago

Child sex dolls may soon be banned in Washington