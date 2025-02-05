Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AM 770 KTTH: SEATTLE'S LEADER OF CONSERVATIVE TALK RADIO

Rantz Exclusive: City of Seattle hit with another discrimination and harassment complaint

Feb 5, 2025, 9:41 AM

Image: Lieutenant John O'Neil, a 20-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, has filed a laws...

Lieutenant John O'Neil, a 20-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Seattle, alleging a pattern of workplace discrimination, retaliation and targeted harassment. (Image courtesy of the Seattle Police Department; @spdblotter on YouTube)

(Image courtesy of the Seattle Police Department; @spdblotter on YouTube)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

A longtime Seattle Police Department (SPD) lieutenant has filed a legal complaint against the City of Seattle, alleging a pattern of workplace discrimination, retaliation, and targeted harassment that left his career in shambles.

Lieutenant John O’Neil, a 20-year veteran of the SPD, claims the city and department leadership systematically undermined his career, punished him for reporting misconduct and allowed subordinates to weaponize internal complaint processes against him. He specifically criticizes the alleged conduct of other officers who have pursued their own legal complaints against the city.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, seeks damages for alleged violations of Washington’s Law Against Discrimination, the “Silence No More Act” and the Seattle Municipal Code.

More from Jason Rantz: Teacher gives students script to send lawmakers to oppose in-person voting bill

Allegations of retaliation and career sabotage in Seattle lawsuit

According to the complaint, O’Neil was promoted to sergeant in 2019 after an impeccable record. But he says his troubles began in 2021 when he was assigned to supervise SPD’s K-9 Unit, a position meant to address deficiencies flagged by the Office of Inspector General. His efforts to implement reforms were met with fierce resistance, culminating in what he describes as a “coordinated effort” to force him out.

Tensions escalated when O’Neil removed a K-9 trainer for performance issues. Shortly after, the officer’s alleged romantic partner, Officer Kame Spencer, accused O’Neil of racism, alleging he replaced photos of previous (white) K-9 handlers in his office with images of his African-American family. He said SPD command swiftly reassigned O’Neil to an administrative role — a punishment, he argues, for enforcing discipline.

Over the next two years, O’Neil says he was subjected to multiple retaliatory complaints, all of which were eventually dismissed as baseless. The lawsuit claims his subordinates, including Spencer and Officers Valerie Carson and Jean Gulpan, engaged in insubordination and misconduct, yet faced little to no disciplinary action. Instead, O’Neil was repeatedly reassigned to less desirable positions, denied opportunities for advancement, and ultimately pushed to a night-shift post under a supervisor with a personal connection to one of his accusers.

More from Jason Rantz: ICE Seattle just nabbed dangerous criminals, but liberal Seattle media remains mostly mum

Weaponizing the complaint process

The lawsuit describes a workplace culture where certain officers exploited SPD’s internal complaint mechanisms to attack O’Neil’s character.

After rejecting what he called unwanted advances from Officer Gulpan, O’Neil says she became openly insubordinate and later filed a retaliatory sexual harassment complaint. That, too, was dismissed—but not before damaging his reputation within the department, the lawsuit contends.

By 2024, O’Neil had been cleared of all wrongdoing in three separate investigations. Yet, according to the lawsuit, SPD leadership refused to reinstate him to meaningful roles. When he finally secured a transfer to the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit, female officers there allegedly lodged new complaints over unspecified incidents from 13 years before — effectively blocking his reassignment.

A recent independent review by MFR Associates, an outside firm hired by the city, appears to support O’Neil’s claims, according to the lawsuit. The report highlighted a pattern of officers misusing SPD’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Office of Police Accountability complaint processes, specifically targeting O’Neil.

More from Jason RantzDemocrats pushing cow flatulence tax over climate change is peak absurdity

Another black eye for the city of Seattle with lawsuit

The lawsuit marks yet another black eye for the city of Seattle, already struggling with staffing crises. If O’Neil’s claims hold up in court, they could force scrutiny over how the department handles internal complaints and whether Seattle’s progressive leadership selectively enforces policies based on political convenience. It’s also not the only lawsuit the city is facing.

Four female Seattle police officers—Valerie Carson, Kame Spencer, Jean Gulpan, and Lauren Truscott—have filed a lawsuit against the City of Seattle and the Seattle Police Department, alleging gender-based discrimination and retaliation. The officers claim they faced a hostile work environment, were denied promotions, and experienced retaliation after reporting misconduct.

But those four female officers are named in O’Neil’s lawsuit as being responsible for portions of the hostile environment he says he faced.

With a police department already in turmoil, this lawsuit could expose deeper systemic failures in how Seattle treats its officers. It also shows a staggering amount of drama under Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s leadership. As for O’Neil, the fight is no longer just about his career — it is about restoring fairness to a broken system.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

AM 770 KTTH: Seattle's Leader of Conservative Talk Radio

Photo: Seattle Children's Hospital reportedly paused all transgender surgeries on minors....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Children’s Hospital pauses trans surgeries on minors thanks to Trump admin.

Seattle Children's Hospital reportedly paused all transgender surgeries on minors, just hours before being scheduled to remove the breasts of a 16-year-old patient.

8 hours ago

Image: Lieutenant John O'Neil, a 20-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, has filed a laws...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: City of Seattle hit with another discrimination and harassment complaint

Another Seattle lawsuit was filed against the city, alleging discrimination and hostile environment at its police department.

15 hours ago

Chuck Schumer, beer, avacados...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Cringey Chuck Schumer made weird claim about Mexican beer ahead of Super Bowl

The Sen. Chuck Schumer beer and "guac" presser was not just cringey. It spread a complete fabricration.

19 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell a Nazi?

Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim respond to UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell calling Adolf Hitler a “good guy” on his podcast. Here’s another Double Shot. ☕☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

Image: King County Executive Dow Constantine...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: King County Executive proposes defunding over $85 million from public safety

King County Executive Dow Constantine is preparing a county budget proposal to slash over $85 million from critical public safety and judicial services, including the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (PAO), Department of Public Defense (DPD), Superior and District Courts, Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) and Jail Health Services (JHS), […]

1 day ago

Image: The outside of Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle can be seen in a 2023 photo...

Steve Coogan

Chief Sealth High School principal placed on leave after DUI arrest

Chief Sealth International High School Principal Ray Garcia-Morales was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment last weekend.

1 day ago

Rantz Exclusive: City of Seattle hit with another discrimination and harassment complaint