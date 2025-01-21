A local felid sanctuary is mourning the loss of another wild cat after more than a dozen animals at the shelter died from bird flu.

The latest death happened last week, with the disease taking Neiko, an African Serval, as stated on the Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington’s Facebook page.

Neiko “succumbed to complications from avian influenza a couple of days ago, resulting in irreversible paralysis despite receiving daily therapy sessions,” the center wrote.

FDA calls on cat food manufacturers to reanalyze food

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked manufacturers of cat and dog foods who are covered by the FDA’s Preventive Controls for Animal Food rule, and using uncooked or unpasteurized materials derived from poultry or cattle, to reanalyze their food safety plans to include Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus as a hazard.

The FDA said in a news release on Friday it is tracking cases of H5N1 in domestic and wild cats in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington that are linked to eating contaminated food products.

“Scientific information is evolving, but at this time it is known that H5N1 can be transmitted to cats and dogs when they eat products from infected poultry or cattle (e.g., unpasteurized milk, uncooked meat, or unpasteurized eggs) that have not undergone a processing step that is capable of inactivating the virus, such as pasteurizing, cooking or canning,” the FDA stated.

Although dogs can contract the disease, the FDA said H5N1 has not been detected in dogs in the U.S.

Shelter loses 20 cats to bird flu in December

The Wild Felid Advocacy Center, located in Shelton, lost 20 big cats to bird flu in December, Wild Felid Advocacy Center Director Mark Matthews confirmed to MyNorthwest on December 23.

Matthews shared the center initially thought the cats had cancer in the chest area as they exhibited pneumonia-like symptoms. However, further testing revealed positive results for avian influenza, commonly called bird flu.

“Avian influenza A viruses infect the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds causing birds to shed the virus in their saliva, mucus, and feces,” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s website states. “Influenza A viruses can also infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause systemic infection in other organ tissues.”

Matthews said the 20 or so volunteers who help run the Wild Felid Advocacy Center are wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while working and that all the animals are separated.

The center is a nonprofit that works with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and relies solely on donations to stay afloat, as explained on its website.

Animals come to the center from “negligent circumstances, exploitative situations, or as an alternative to euthanasia. Others come from homes where they were well cared for, but could not stay due to legislation or the death/illness of the caretaker. The cats also come from rehabilitation facilities where they were not able to return to the wild and zoological facilities,” its website states.

Although the center lost 20 cats, Matthews said in December the virus had run its course at the Shelton sanctuary and the remaining cats were doing well.

However, the sanctuary said it was closing to the public for a couple of months as the animals quarantine, which means the money made from admissions will be lost. Matthews said donations are greatly appreciated in the meantime. To donate, visit this link, or send a check by mail to: Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington at 3111 East Harstine Island Road North, Shelton, Washington 98584.

Bird flu spreads to local zoo

In November, bird flu spread to the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

According to a news release from the zoo, a red-breasted goose died. The zoo stated it is taking health and safety precautions to protect animals, staff and guests.

