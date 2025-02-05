The Kirkland Police Department (KPD) said an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing early Wednesday has been found.

The boy who was missing is from the Finn Hill area. He was last seen near the Inglenook Apartments on 73rd Avenue before he was found.

More WA law enforcement updates: City of Tacoma announces Patti Jackson will serve as interim police chief

Earlier Wednesday, the KPD stated it believed he could have been near QFC, St. Edwards Park or Thoreau Elementary.

***FOUND*** James has been found. Thank you to everyone who helped locate him. https://t.co/pb7cpHIATJ pic.twitter.com/Ir9RVZDhGk — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) February 5, 2025

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.