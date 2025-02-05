Close
8-year-old boy who went missing in Kirkland has been found

Feb 5, 2025, 8:47 AM | Updated: 3:58 pm

Image: The Kirkland Police Department building can be seen in a recent photo....

The Kirkland Police Department building can be seen in a recent photo. (Photo courtesy of the Kirkland Police Department/kirklandwa.gov)

(Photo courtesy of the Kirkland Police Department/kirklandwa.gov)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Kirkland Police Department (KPD) said an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing early Wednesday has been found.

The boy who was missing is from the Finn Hill area. He was last seen near the Inglenook Apartments on 73rd Avenue before he was found.

Earlier Wednesday, the KPD stated it believed he could have been near QFC, St. Edwards Park or Thoreau Elementary.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

