If you want to hang out or use the restroom at Starbucks, you’re going to have to buy something.

Starbucks stated on Monday it was reversing a policy that invited everyone into its stores. A new code of conduct – which will be posted in all company-owned North American stores – also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the new rules are designed to help prioritize paying customers. Anderson said most other retailers already have similar rules.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

The code of conduct warns that violators will be asked to leave, and said the store may call law enforcement, if necessary. Starbucks said employees would receive training on enforcing the new policy.

KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott is for the policy change

Gee Scott, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, told “Seattle’s Morning News” that he supports the policy reversal.

“Ain’t nobody opening up their house and saying, ‘Come on in and just do whatever you want to,'” Gee said. “It’s the dumbest thing in the world.”

The new rules reverse an open-door policy put in place in 2018 after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they had gone for a business meeting. The individual store had a policy of asking non-paying customers to leave, and the men hadn’t bought anything. But the arrest, which was caught on video, was a major embarrassment for the company.

At the time, Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz said he didn’t want people to feel “less than” if they were refused access.

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key,” Schultz said.

Gee told “Seattle’s Morning News” he believes the backlash is worth the policy change.

“I know about that situation in Philadelphia,” he shared. “There was a bad situation that happened. Unfortunately, someone was shot in that situation. However, you don’t sit in the boardroom and say, ‘Hey, the reason why he got shot is because of the policy of people coming in and loitering and not buying anything.’ Man, look, I don’t think anybody is disagreeing with me right now.”

Since then, employees and customers have struggled with unruly and even dangerous behavior in stores. In 2022, Starbucks closed 16 stores around the country — including six in Los Angeles and six in its hometown of Seattle — for repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threatened staff.

The new rule comes as part of a push by Starbucks’ new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, to reinvigorate the chain’s sagging sales. Niccol has said that he wants Starbucks to recapture the community coffeehouse feeling it used to have before long drive-thru lines, mobile order backups and other issues made visits more of a chore. People like Gee may be more inclined to hang out if the seats are reserved for paying customers.

“When I do go to Starbucks, if people are sitting down, at least the people sitting down have bought a cup of joe,” Gee shared. “You feel me? I don’t want to go into Starbucks and you just sit in there chilling. You ain’t bought nothing. No! Paying customers only.”

“Should they have like a red velvet rope?” “Seattle’s Morning News” host Charlie Harger jokingly asked.

“Call it whatever you want,” Gee responded. “But if I’m going to pay $27 for vente Americano, I want a place to sit, period.”

Jake Skorheim weighs in on Starbuck’s policy change

Jake Skorheim, co-host of “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio, feels like the employees aren’t interested in the customers.

“They don’t care that I’m in there,” he said on “The Jake and Spike Show” Tuesday. “That’s what it feels like when you go in. It feels like what they’re more worried about is the chit-chat that’s happening behind the counter, or somebody complimenting somebody else on their crazy hair, or they’re filling up the online orders.”

Jake added he thinks the policy reversal is a good idea.

“I think it’s a sign of the times,” he shared. “I think it’s a necessity of the environment that has taken over so many businesses in this town, including Starbucks.”

Contributing: The Associated Press and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest