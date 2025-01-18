Close
Amtrak train hits semi truck stuck on the tracks in Auburn

Jan 18, 2025, 1:52 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

An Amtrak train with 157 passengers on board demolished this semi truck that was stuck on the tracks in Auburn Saturday. (Photo: Valley Regional Fire)

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

An Amtrak train crushed the cab of a semi truck in Auburn Saturday, after the vehicle got stuck at a railroad crossing.

The collision took place just before 10:30 a.m., after the driver of the semi made a wrong turn.

There were two people in the cab of the semi.

It’s unclear if either person suffered significant injuries, but emergency responders say both were able to escape safely from the demolished truck.

The train hit the semi at a rail crossing on 29th St. N.W. at B St. N.W.,  just east of Emerald Downs.

The Amtrak train was headed south when it struck the disabled semi.

Amtrak says there were 157 passengers on board the train. 

No one on the train reported any injuries.

As a result of the collision, all Amtrak trains running between Seattle and Tacoma were delayed, and were operating about an hour behind schedule.

Auburn police also closed the southbound lane of B St. N.W. as crews begin the cleanup of debris from the collision.

It’s unclear how the semi became stuck at the rail crossing.

