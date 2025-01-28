Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Burien City Council votes on controversial public camping ban

Jan 28, 2025, 2:36 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Photo: A homeless encampment in Burien....

A homeless encampment in Burien. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a contentious 5-2 vote, the Burien City Council passed an ordinance Monday enacting a public camping ban. The outcome has already sparked significant debate within the community.

The ordinance, which amends sections of the Burien Municipal Code, aims to address the city’s ongoing issues with homelessness and public camping. This ordinance is the same one that King County has previously refused to enforce, leading to ongoing lawsuits between the city and county.

Dog saves the day: What happened when Renton owner was hit by a car

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Council’s decision by stating, “It is our initial opinion that this ordinance, as written, is enforceable, as it no longer contains vague language found in prior ordinances nor does it allow the city manager to rewrite the boundaries of the no-camping zones at any time without notice. We will monitor the state court decisions and adjust our practices accordingly.”

According to the B-Town Blog, the ordinance’s passage highlights a significant challenge for Burien. The city lacks a homeless shelter or substantial support services for unsheltered individuals.

While law enforcement and service providers may offer beds, shelter, or treatment if available, the scarcity of such resources within the city raises questions about whether enforcement of the ordinance could be constitutionally challenged if individuals have no reasonable alternatives to camping in public spaces.

According to the city of Burien, the amendments aligned with recent judicial rulings, including the U.S. Supreme Court decision in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson and the Washington State Supreme Court decision in Potter v. Lacey. The ordinance prohibits camping on public property without any prerequisites to enforcement. Law enforcement may still offer beds, shelter or treatment if they are available. No arrest is necessary if the person accepts the offer or agrees not to sleep on public property.

The council’s decision has already been met with mixed reactions from the community. Supporters argue the ordinance is necessary to maintain public safety and order, while opponents contend that it criminalizes homelessness and fails to address the root causes of the issue.

“It’s just an outright prohibition. Is it the best way? I have to leave my personal views aside. The question is, ‘What does this council want, and what is the community asking for?'” one council member said during the meeting.

The ordinance’s passage as an emergency measure means it will take effect immediately despite the ongoing legal battles and the city’s lack of resources to support its homeless population. The Council’s decision underscores the complex and often contentious nature of addressing homelessness locally.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Washington, D.C., is seen on approach to Reagan National Airport on Thursday, October 31, 20...

Associated Press

Small aircraft down near Washington’s Reagan Airport — takeoffs, landings halted

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby. D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene. The airport said emergency personnel […]

3 hours ago

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of 13-year-old Everett boy

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

3 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen Booberry Matcha? Kitten stolen from Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

4 hours ago

Photo: Cody Miller, dubbed "Man In Tree," sits near the top of a sequoia tree Wednesday, March 23, ...

Julia Dallas

Police: ‘Man In Tree’ arrested after calling 911 over 40 times in few hours

The infamous "Man In Tree" has been arrested again, according to KATU, a news TV station in Portland, Oregon.

5 hours ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

Julia Dallas

ICE arrests person in Lewis County: ‘Likely for deportation’

Federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a person in Centralia, a city in Lewis County, on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston stated, via a Facebook post, that she confirmed the arrest with Centralia Interim Chief of Police Andy Caldwell. “Chief Caldwell just informed us that Federal ICE agents […]

6 hours ago

Image: A group of cows can be seen on a farm in Adna, in May 2022. A Washington House mandates that...

Matt Markovich

Could cow burps and farts be taxed under the Climate Commitment Act?

A bill filed by several House Democrats in Olympia is raising a stink with House Republicans. House Bill 1630 (HB 1630) mandates that dairy farms and feedlots report their annual methane emissions — a lot produced from cow burps and farts — to the state’s Department of Ecology. The bill’s implied goal is to gain […]

6 hours ago

Burien City Council votes on controversial public camping ban