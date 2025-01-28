In a contentious 5-2 vote, the Burien City Council passed an ordinance Monday enacting a public camping ban. The outcome has already sparked significant debate within the community.

The ordinance, which amends sections of the Burien Municipal Code, aims to address the city’s ongoing issues with homelessness and public camping. This ordinance is the same one that King County has previously refused to enforce, leading to ongoing lawsuits between the city and county.

Dog saves the day: What happened when Renton owner was hit by a car

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Council’s decision by stating, “It is our initial opinion that this ordinance, as written, is enforceable, as it no longer contains vague language found in prior ordinances nor does it allow the city manager to rewrite the boundaries of the no-camping zones at any time without notice. We will monitor the state court decisions and adjust our practices accordingly.”

According to the B-Town Blog, the ordinance’s passage highlights a significant challenge for Burien. The city lacks a homeless shelter or substantial support services for unsheltered individuals.

While law enforcement and service providers may offer beds, shelter, or treatment if available, the scarcity of such resources within the city raises questions about whether enforcement of the ordinance could be constitutionally challenged if individuals have no reasonable alternatives to camping in public spaces.

According to the city of Burien , the amendments aligned with recent judicial rulings, including the U.S. Supreme Court decision in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson and the Washington State Supreme Court decision in Potter v. Lacey. The ordinance prohibits camping on public property without any prerequisites to enforcement. Law enforcement may still offer beds, shelter or treatment if they are available. No arrest is necessary if the person accepts the offer or agrees not to sleep on public property.

The council’s decision has already been met with mixed reactions from the community. Supporters argue the ordinance is necessary to maintain public safety and order, while opponents contend that it criminalizes homelessness and fails to address the root causes of the issue.

“It’s just an outright prohibition. Is it the best way? I have to leave my personal views aside. The question is, ‘What does this council want, and what is the community asking for?'” one council member said during the meeting.

The ordinance’s passage as an emergency measure means it will take effect immediately despite the ongoing legal battles and the city’s lack of resources to support its homeless population. The Council’s decision underscores the complex and often contentious nature of addressing homelessness locally.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.