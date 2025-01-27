Close
Could that salmon in your freezer contain Listeria?

Jan 27, 2025, 11:55 AM | Updated: 3:35 pm

Kirkland salmon...

Some Kirkland salmon has been recalled due to detection of the Listeria virus. (Costco)

(Costco)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Some Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation has announced a recall of 111 cases. Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024. Consumers who have purchased the recalled smoked salmon are advised not to consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product.

The recall involved twin 12-ounce packages with UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, and a best-by date of November 13, 2024. The smoked salmon is vacuum-packed in a black-bordered plastic package featuring the blue name “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front. Although the product has been removed from store shelves for months, some consumers may have frozen it for later use.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected product was distributed between October 9, 2024, and October 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores throughout Florida.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled smoked salmon and take appropriate action if they find the product. The company emphasizes the importance of adhering to the recall to prevent any potential health risks associated with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

For questions, consumers can contact Acme Smoked Fish at 718-383-8585, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, or reach out to recall coordinators Mary Lee Kluger at mkluger@acmesmokedfish.com and Matt Ranieri at mranieri@acmesmokedfish.com.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

