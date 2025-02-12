A man in his 60s was struck and killed by a car Tuesday morning in Everett.

The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m., leading to the full closure of the 1300 block of Broadway.

“The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement,” Natalie Given, spokesperson for Everett Police, said. “There was no suspected impairment.”

The road reopened just after 10 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates