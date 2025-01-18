Close
King County executive issues Proclamation of Emergency

Jan 17, 2025, 5:53 PM

King County Executive Dow Constantine. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a Proclamation of Emergency Friday after radio coverage issues were reported at several facilities operated and used by the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), according to a news release from King County.

King County, the news release stated, uses the Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network (PSERN) to support operational communications by the DAJD. Adding, the ability to use an effective radio “directly implicates health and safety concerns, both for DAJD personnel and residents.”

Local politics: State Senate bill with new gun-free zones in parks, where kids are present moves ahead

According to the news release, the hardened nature of the buildings where DAJD operates requires a rigorous system, known as the Distributed Antenna System (DAS), to allow adequate PSERN coverage within the building.

King County stated it regularly tests DAS operations to ensure it is fully functional.

“Further evaluation of the DAS system used by DAJD and correction of any problems is immediately necessary in order to avoid any negative impacts on health and safety,” the news release stated.

Constantine, according to King County, has reviewed the situation and consulted with the executive branch agencies and personnel to verify the emergency and the necessity to take immediate action.

“I hereby determine and proclaim that an emergency exists, as defined in RCW 38.52.010(13) and K.C.C. 12.52.010.A, that requires immediate action to preserve health and safety, including the preservation of life,” the proclamation reads.

More on MyNW: New bill proposes state taxpayers fund health insurance for student athletes

The news release stated the proclamation with continue until terminated by order of Constantine, action by the King County Council or by ordinance. However, the order in section 3A will expire 21 days after it was issued unless terminated sooner by Constantine or the council.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X and email her here.

