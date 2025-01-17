Lawmakers in Washington revised and narrowed the scope of a bill that would have expanded state gun-free zones and prohibited guns and weapons in nearly all locations where children are present.

Members of the Senate Law and Justice Committee recommended the passage of SB 5098 during a meeting Thursday after an exemption for Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holders was added.

The bill initially sought to prohibit firearms in state and local public buildings, parks, playgrounds, county fairs and anywhere else where children are present. It would have been all encompassing to include the open carry and concealed carry of firearms

Republican State Senator Jeff Holy amended the original bill Thursday to include CPL holders. The amendment passed the committee, which has a Democratic majority. However, when it came time for a final vote to advance the bill, the vote was split along party lines, with the Democratic majority passing it out of committee.

“If you look around the country, the areas with the most restrictive gun ownership laws have the most violence,” Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, said. “I think bills like this create more soft targets, where bad people who don’t follow the rules know there’s nobody there to fight back.”

New gun-free zones

If passed by state lawmakers and signed by the governor, SB 5098 would prohibit the open carry of firearms in a wide range of public spaces, including:

Neighborhood, community and regional parks where children are likely to be present

Playgrounds, sports fields, skate parks and other recreational facilities

State and local public buildings regularly used by government employees

County fairs during public hours

The bill’s sponsors argue that SB 5098 is necessary to protect children and families from the risks associated with firearms in public areas.

“This is about creating spaces where children can play, learn, and thrive without the fear of gun violence,” Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, the bill’s lead sponsor, said.

“The expansion of so-called gun-free zones to parks and premises of public buildings will make it virtually impossible to lawfully carry firearms,” said Aoibheann Cline, the state of Washington’s NRA director. She added that when it comes to local buildings that a city owns, leases or rents, it becomes nearly impossible to discern where a gun can or can’t be allowed.

“There is no centralized database, and if a city can’t keep track of these properties, how can the general public?” she asked.

Facilities covered by these prohibitions would be required to post clear signage at public entry points. For CPL holders, this means they may legally carry concealed weapons in these spaces.

“Youth deserve to enjoy public spaces like parks and county fairs without fearing for their lives,” said Inghram High School student Searan Dewar, who testified in support of the bill.

Other gun-free zones established previously

Washington has a history of attempting to restrict firearm access in public spaces. Recent efforts, including the passage of SB 5444 in 2024, laid the groundwork by limiting firearms in public libraries, transit facilities and zoos. This law also included an exemption for CPL holders.

However, these earlier measures largely exempted CPL holders, reflecting an ongoing balancing act between community safety and individual rights.

Advocates for stricter gun control argue that removing firearms from public spaces reduces risks and de-escalates potential confrontations. Opponents counter that responsible gun owners, particularly those with CPLs, should not be penalized for the actions of a few.

Next, the bill will go through a process that could lead to a Senate floor vote. As of now, there is no companion bill in the House.

