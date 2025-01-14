Big changes could be coming to Washington’s circuses and traveling shows. Senate Bill 5065, which got its first hearing on Tuesday, takes aim at the use of wild animals in traveling entertainment.

If passed, it would ban certain animals, like elephants, bears and nonhuman primates, from being part of these performances — a move that animal rights advocates are calling a win for wildlife.

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my

This bill, introduced by Democratic Senators Marko Liias, John Lovick and Derek Stanford would put an end to the practice of using specific wild animals in acts that require them to perform tricks, give rides or otherwise entertain live audiences.

Think lions jumping through hoops or elephants balancing on tiny stools. The issue? These animals often endure long, stressful journeys in cramped trailers just to be part of the show, say supporters.

The bill makes it clear: no more elephants, bears, exotic cats (lions and tigers), nonhuman primates or hybrids of these species in traveling acts.

Breaking this rule would land offenders in hot water with a gross misdemeanor charge, which could mean nearly a year in jail, a hefty $5,000 fine or both.

But don’t worry, this won’t affect your favorite permanent animal sanctuaries or zoos — unless they’re sneaking animals in just for a show.

Local governments would also have the green light to make stricter rules if they choose.

Fierce justice for furry friends: Proposal would toughen laws on animal cruelty and fighting

Why this and why now?

SB 5065 isn’t a shot in the dark; it’s part of a growing national shift toward more humane entertainment.

For years, people have raised concerns about how wild animals are treated in traveling acts. Critics argue that constant transportation, lack of proper veterinary care and the stress of performing for crowds aren’t just unfair — they’re downright cruel.

Circuses worldwide are pivoting to animal-free shows, with performers like acrobats, comedians and magicians taking center stage instead. Advocates for the bill believe Washington’s time has come to join this movement.

Washington isn’t alone in this fight

SB 5065 would align Washington with a growing list of states saying “enough is enough” to animal exploitation in entertainment:

California bans all animals in circuses except domesticated pets like dogs, cats and horses. New Jersey led the charge in 2018 by becoming the first state to ban wild and exotic animals in traveling acts. Hawaii prohibits the import of exotic animals for performances. Illinois has already said goodbye to elephants in traveling shows. Maryland and Massachusetts joined the movement just last year, barring the use of elephants, bears, big cats and other wild animals in circuses.

More local politics: ‘Perception’ and ‘bias’ can be factors in proposed state hate crime bill

Critics weigh in on Washington’s wild animal bill

Not everyone is thrilled about the proposed legislation. Some circus operators argue wild animals are the heart of their business and losing them could mean losing their audiences. They claim many organizations already follow strict care standards to ensure the animals’ well-being.

Others said existing laws already address these concerns and there’s no need to pile on more regulations.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich