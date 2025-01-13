Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Fierce justice for furry friends: Proposal would toughen laws on animal cruelty and fighting

Jan 13, 2025, 2:59 PM

dogs seized key peninsula...

Nearly 70 dogs were confiscated by Pierce County deputies from a home in the Peninsula area in Lakebay. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Washington lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would expand the punishment of people involving animal cruelty and illegal fighting contests.

House Bill 1149, sponsored by three Democratic representatives, aims to expand the definitions and penalties associated with animal cruelty and fighting.

Previously, the law targeted individuals directly involved in organizing or participating in animal fights. The new bill includes those who aid or abet such activities, closing loopholes that allowed some participants to evade prosecution.

Related news: Roosters rescued from Pierce County cockfighting ring looking for forever homes

Additionally, the bill classifies animal fighting as a serious level III offense, elevating to level IV when intentional mutilation of an animal is involved.

A significant change is the permanent prohibition on owning, caring for, possessing or residing with any animal that belongs to someone convicted of animal fighting.

The bill also revises the definition of Animal Cruelty in the second degree. It now encompasses individuals who willfully instigate, engage in or further any act of animal cruelty.

House Bill 1149 proposes stricter penalties for violations of animal cruelty laws.

Individuals convicted of animal cruelty or fighting who violate imposed prohibitions on animal ownership face escalating consequences: the first violation is a misdemeanor, the second is a gross misdemeanor and a class C felony for third or subsequent violations.

The bill also reduces the time an animal must be confined without necessary food or water before intervention from 36 to 24 hours, allowing for swifter action to prevent suffering.

More on animal cruelty: Nearly 70 dogs seized from alleged breeder’s Key Peninsula home

Law enforcement officers are granted expanded authority to enter premises and seize animals when probable cause exists, with immediate and permanent forfeiture to custodial agencies, streamlining the process to protect animals in danger.

Washington first established its broad animal cruelty law in 1901 and has been strengthening the laws ever since. For instance, last year, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill adding first-degree animal cruelty to the list of felonies.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

