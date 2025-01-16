Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

New bill proposes state taxpayers fund health insurance for student athletes

Jan 16, 2025, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

Washington Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle (4) tips the ball against Washington State Cougars forward Marvin Cannon (5) during a Boeing Apple Cup Series college basketball game between the Washington State Cougars against the Washington Huskies. (Photo: Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY MATT MARKOVICH


Star collegiate athletes like starting quarterbacks and lesser known players, like third stringers on a school’s softball team, could see state taxpayers pay for their health insurance.

The Washington State Senate Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee heard testimony Thursday on Senate Bill 5158.

It would provide and pay health insurance for student athletes enrolled in public four-year institutions like the University of Washington, Washington State University and Western Washington University.

It would also extend benefits to former athletes requiring post-eligibility healthcare for sports-related injuries.

More local politics: Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

Families, student athletes pay for health insurance now

Traditionally, the responsibility of securing health insurance has largely fallen on student-athletes themselves.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) mandates that athletes possess insurance covering athletic injuries, but does not require institutions to bear this cost. This often leaves athletes and their families grappling with substantial medical expenses.

SB 5158 challenges this norm by allowing institutions to alleviate this financial burden, ensuring athletes receive necessary medical care without the looming threat of out-of-pocket costs.

Washington’s initiative mirrors a growing national awareness of the need for comprehensive healthcare coverage for student-athletes.

In August 2024, the NCAA introduced reforms enhancing benefits for college athletes, including expanded healthcare coverage and mental health support.

It now offers member schools post-eligibility injury insurance options.

A survey revealed nearly 92% of institutions require student-athletes to maintain primary health insurance, yet the extent of coverage and institutional support varies significantly.

From outlawed to mainstream: Washington cannabis workers push for union rights

The intersection of NIL and athlete welfare

The advent of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights has revolutionized college athletics, granting athletes the ability to profit from personal endorsements and sponsorships.

While this development offers lucrative opportunities, it also introduces complexities regarding athlete welfare and unanswered questions of what an NIL athlete should pay for.

SB 5158 does not address if the state is obligated to pay for the student athletes’ health insurance if they also receive thousands and sometimes millions of dollars in NIL money.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

