Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

From outlawed to mainstream: Washington cannabis workers push for union rights

Jan 15, 2025, 3:34 PM

Photo: A cannabis plant....

A cannabis plant. (Photo: Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo: Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Once upon a time, cultivating cannabis could land you behind bars. Fast forward to today and it’s a bona fide career path in Washington.

In a move that underscores this dramatic shift, state lawmakers took testimony on Wednesday during a hearing on House Bill 1141, aiming to grant collective bargaining rights to agricultural cannabis workers.

Cannabis hasn’t always enjoyed its current status. Back in 1937, the Marijuana Tax Act effectively criminalized marijuana, casting a long shadow over its cultivation and use.

Despite its widespread acceptance for medical and recreational use in Washington and other states, cannabis remains a Schedule I substance under federal law which has caused banking problems for the industry.

Washington legalized recreational cannabis in 2012. Now this once clandestine activity is a booming industry, complete with job postings for roles like budtenders, growers and trimmers.

Enter HB 1141. Spearheaded by a group of 25 democratic representatives, this bill seeks to empower cannabis cultivation and processing workers with the right to unionize and negotiate employment terms.

During the hearing, members of the Black Excellence in Cannabis and The United Food and Commercial Workers Union rallied in support. Members of the Washington CannaBusiness Association and the Washington Growers League spoke against the bill.

‘The times call for action:’ Ferguson pledges reforms amid challenges from Trump, budget deficit

Key features of the bill

An important characteristic of the bill is organizing rights. Employers, defined as licensed cannabis producers or processors on farms, would be prohibited from interfering with employees’ rights to organize and select representatives for collective bargaining.

Another is that the bill outlines procedures for establishing bargaining units and selecting representatives. Both employers and exclusive bargaining representatives would be obligated to negotiate in good faith on mandatory subjects like wages, hours and working conditions.

Another significant piece of the bill is its focus on unfair labor practices. The legislation lists unfair labor practices for both employers and bargaining representatives, granting the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission the authority to issue remedial orders.

More local politics: Text, ‘No thanks!’ New state bill aims to tackle intrusive mobile messages, calls

Implications for the cannabis industry

Washington’s cannabis market has flourished since legalization, with the market size estimated at $1.86 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Advocates argue that HB 1141 is a natural progression, ensuring the industry’s workforce enjoys the same rights as other sectors.

If enacted, the bill would take effect 90 days after the legislative session’s adjournment.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: A cannabis plant....

Matt Markovich

From outlawed to mainstream: Washington cannabis workers push for union rights

Once upon a time, cultivating cannabis could land you behind bars. Fast forward to today and it's a bona fide career path in Washington.

37 minutes ago

Image: President Joe Biden walks away from the podium after speaking in the Cross Hall of the White...

Associated Press

Biden prepares farewell address from Oval Office as he prepares to cede power to Trump

President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address, seizing what may be his final opportunity to reshape Americans' grim views on his term.

2 hours ago

Photo: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is sworn into office by Washington Supreme Court chief justice ...

Matt Markovich

‘The times call for action:’ Ferguson pledges reforms amid challenges from Trump, budget deficit

Bob Ferguson, the newly sworn-in governor of Washington, delivered an ambitious inaugural address on Wednesday emphasizing immediate action to address the state's challenges.

2 hours ago

Photo: A man is seen texting on his phone....

Matt Markovich

Text, ‘No thanks!’ New state bill aims to tackle intrusive mobile messages, calls

Washington lawmakers held a hearing on Wednesday in an attempt to shield residents from the relentless barrage of unwanted spam phone calls and text messages.

4 hours ago

stolen gun...

Frank Sumrall

Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

The owner of a gun that becomes stolen could face fines and felonies if the thief commits a violent crime with said gun.

8 hours ago

Maritza Rivera is a member of the Seattle City Council. She represents the city's 4th District....

Charlie Harger

‘SMN:’ City Council member Rivera has concerns over Harrell’s One Seattle plan

Speaking to KIRO Newsradio, Seattle City Council member Maritza Rivera expressed concerns about Mayor Bruce Harrell's One Seattle plan.

10 hours ago

From outlawed to mainstream: Washington cannabis workers push for union rights