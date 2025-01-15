Once upon a time, cultivating cannabis could land you behind bars. Fast forward to today and it’s a bona fide career path in Washington.

In a move that underscores this dramatic shift, state lawmakers took testimony on Wednesday during a hearing on House Bill 1141, aiming to grant collective bargaining rights to agricultural cannabis workers.

Cannabis hasn’t always enjoyed its current status. Back in 1937, the Marijuana Tax Act effectively criminalized marijuana, casting a long shadow over its cultivation and use.

Despite its widespread acceptance for medical and recreational use in Washington and other states, cannabis remains a Schedule I substance under federal law which has caused banking problems for the industry.

Washington legalized recreational cannabis in 2012. Now this once clandestine activity is a booming industry, complete with job postings for roles like budtenders, growers and trimmers.

Enter HB 1141. Spearheaded by a group of 25 democratic representatives, this bill seeks to empower cannabis cultivation and processing workers with the right to unionize and negotiate employment terms.

During the hearing, members of the Black Excellence in Cannabis and The United Food and Commercial Workers Union rallied in support. Members of the Washington CannaBusiness Association and the Washington Growers League spoke against the bill.

Key features of the bill

An important characteristic of the bill is organizing rights. Employers, defined as licensed cannabis producers or processors on farms, would be prohibited from interfering with employees’ rights to organize and select representatives for collective bargaining.

Another is that the bill outlines procedures for establishing bargaining units and selecting representatives. Both employers and exclusive bargaining representatives would be obligated to negotiate in good faith on mandatory subjects like wages, hours and working conditions.

Another significant piece of the bill is its focus on unfair labor practices. The legislation lists unfair labor practices for both employers and bargaining representatives, granting the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission the authority to issue remedial orders.

Implications for the cannabis industry

Washington’s cannabis market has flourished since legalization, with the market size estimated at $1.86 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Advocates argue that HB 1141 is a natural progression, ensuring the industry’s workforce enjoys the same rights as other sectors.

If enacted, the bill would take effect 90 days after the legislative session’s adjournment.

