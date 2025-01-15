Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

‘The times call for action:’ Ferguson pledges reforms amid challenges from Trump, budget deficit

Jan 15, 2025, 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Photo: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is sworn into office by Washington Supreme Court chief justice

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is sworn into office by Washington Supreme Court chief justice Debra L. Stephens, right, during a joint legislative session in House chambers at the Washington State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Olympia, Wash. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson,, AP)

(Photo: Lindsey Wasson,, AP)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Bob Ferguson, the newly sworn-in governor of Washington, delivered an ambitious inaugural address on Wednesday emphasizing immediate action to address the state’s challenges.

In a speech blending personal anecdotes, historical reflections and urgent policy proposals, Ferguson outlined his vision for Washington while directly addressing the state’s budget deficit and its relationship with the incoming federal administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Optimism amid challenges

Ferguson acknowledged the significant issues facing Washington, including unaffordability, a behavioral health crisis, inadequate housing supply and the state’s low ranking in law enforcement per capita.

Yet, he struck an optimistic tone.

“Washingtonians are among the most resilient, dynamic and innovative people in the world,” Ferguson said, calling on the state’s history of overcoming adversity as a source of inspiration.

Ferguson drew connections to past governors who led Washington through crises, such as Elijah Ferry, Clarence Martin and Dan Evans, emphasizing that decisive and bipartisan action has always been key to the state’s progress.

More local politics: Text, ‘No thanks!’ New state bill aims to tackle intrusive mobile messages, calls

Reaching across the isle

At times, the Democratic governor called out representatives and senators in attendance at the Joint Session of the Legislature, including Republican members and said he would champion their efforts.

In particular, he called on Senate Minority Leader John Braun and pledged to work with the senator on putting restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers. Republicans criticized former Washington Governor Jay Inslee, claiming he abused those powers during the COVID-19 pandemic when he issued dozens of orders on people’s movements, vaccinations and the ability to hold jobs if they were unvaccinated.

Immediate actions and promises

Ferguson wasted no time in setting his administration into motion. Following his speech, the governor signed three executive orders:

The first was on protecting reproductive freedom. Ferguson directed the Washington State Department of Health to convene a task force of experts and policymakers to identify additional strategies for safeguarding reproductive rights in Washington.

“My administration will work with President Trump where we can and stand up to him when we must,” Ferguson asserted, promising to shield Washingtonians from federal encroachments on personal freedoms.

The second order targeted the state’s housing crisis. State agencies are now tasked with reviewing regulations affecting housing construction and identifying areas for streamlining or removal. Ferguson also committed to increasing the housing supply and making it more affordable.

The third order streamlines the permit process for new construction and issues a refund of permit fees to builders if the state fails to deliver permits on time.

Sober roads ahead: Washington lawmakers renew push to lower BAC limit to 0.05

Budget deficit and fiscal responsibility

Ferguson directly addressed Washington’s multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall, calling for a shift away from unrealistic revenue growth assumptions. He proposed $4 billion in budget savings and emphasized fiscal responsibility, stating, “I will not sign a budget that requires unrealistic revenue growth to balance.”

In a firm stance on future policy, he announced his intent to veto bills that defer major spending obligations beyond four years, aligning with the state’s balanced budget requirements. Ferguson’s approach includes prioritizing existing programs, ensuring they align with current needs and pursuing efficiency in government operations.

Collaborative legislative agenda

The governor highlighted specific bipartisan initiatives he plans to champion.

One initiative focused on public safety, partnering with legislators to provide $100 million in grants for hiring law enforcement officers and adopting new safety measures. Another looked at affordable housing for public servants, supporting legislation to offer low-interest loans for police officers, firefighters and other essential workers.

An additional initiative highlighted education access by backing a policy to guarantee automatic college admission for high-performing high school students. Another focused on youth mental health by expanding resources and programs to address mental health challenges among young Washingtonians.

Standing firm against federal overreach

Ferguson made clear his administration’s intention to counter any federal actions that conflicted with the state’s values. He endorsed legislation to limit the use of out-of-state National Guard forces in Washington and reiterated his dedication to protecting reproductive and privacy rights.

Inslee’s final State of the State Address: A call for equity and resistance

A bias for action

Throughout his address, Ferguson returned to a central theme: urgency.

“We cannot be leisurely when the times call for action,” he repeated, committing to bold and swift measures to ensure Washington remains a beacon of innovation and opportunity.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

