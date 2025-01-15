Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Text, ‘No thanks!’ New state bill aims to tackle intrusive mobile messages, calls

Jan 15, 2025, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:37 pm

A man is seen texting on his phone. (Photo: Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Washington lawmakers held a hearing on Wednesday in an attempt to shield residents from the relentless barrage of unwanted spam phone calls and text messages.

House Bill 1103 could be a game-changer for consumer privacy because of its explicit focus on text messages.

While current laws address certain unsolicited texts, the new bill goes a step further by directly linking protections to the federal Do Not Call Registry. If passed, it would make it illegal for any person or organization to send a text message to a Washington resident whose number is on the registry.

This update recognizes that texts, much like phone calls, can be a source of irritation and invasion of privacy, especially when received in bulk.

Sober roads ahead: Washington lawmakers renew push to lower BAC limit to 0.05

For years, Washington’s existing laws, such as the Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) and the Telephone Solicitation Act (TSA), have provided a basic framework to regulate unsolicited communications.

Under CEMA, sending commercial text messages to mobile phones without permission is already prohibited, unless there’s explicit consent or the text is part of a service provided by the cellular carrier. Meanwhile, the TSA has imposed restrictions on phone calls, requiring telemarketers to adhere to time limits and identify themselves, while also banning calls to numbers listed on the federal Do Not Call Registry.

Defines who is a ‘person’

The bill also expands the definition of who is covered under the law, by defining a “person” to include not just individuals but also organizations, firms, partnerships and other business entities. This broader scope would cast a wider net, ensuring all types of entities are being held accountable.

Perhaps most significantly, the bill revises the definition of what constitutes a commercial electronic message. It now explicitly includes messages aimed at promoting purchases, soliciting donations or wrongfully obtaining value.

This change addresses the creative ways some marketers have tried to skirt regulations, ensuring that the law is robust enough to handle modern marketing tactics.

Governor Jay Inslee’s final State of the State Address: A call for equity and resistance

What does this mean for Washington residents?

In short, it’s about reclaiming peace of mind. Whether it’s an annoying robocall during dinner or an unsolicited text promising a dubious prize, the goal of HB 1103 is to give people more control over who can contact them and when.

Washington isn’t the only state grappling with these issues. Other states like Arizona and Connecticut have already passed legislation targeting unsolicited text messages.

The bill is an attempt to make clear: when it comes to unwanted calls and texts, the message is “Do Not Disturb.”

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

