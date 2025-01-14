In his final State of the State address to a joint session of the Washington Legislature, Governor Jay Inslee made a passionate plea to safeguard the state’s progressive achievements and protect vulnerable communities from the brunt of looming budget challenges.

With his characteristic focus on equity, climate change, and social justice, Inslee outlined a vision for Washington that refuses to compromise on its values, even in the face of economic and political pressures.

Inslee, who is concluding his third term as governor, opened with a reflection on his 35 years in public service.

“This is not a moment to talk about the end of something,” he said. “It’s a moment to talk about beginnings.”

He highlighted the progress made under his leadership, from expanding paid family leave to passing the Climate Commitment Act, and emphasized the importance of persistence in pursuing justice.

A bold push for a wealth tax

Central to Inslee’s address was a call for a 1% wealth tax on individuals with over $100 million in assets. The proposal, which could generate an estimated $10.3 billion over four years, comes as Washington faces a projected $10-12 billion budget shortfall.

Inslee argued that cutting essential services would disproportionately harm those already struggling to make ends meet.

“Deep budget cuts always, always fall hardest on the people who cannot afford them,” Inslee said.

He painted a picture of the human cost of austerity, warning that cuts to programs like housing, education and mental health services would cause concrete pain.

“Like the pain of a kid who has to drop out of college because they can’t afford a tuition hike,” Inslee said. “Like the pain of a mother who’s told there’s no room at the hospital for her child in the midst of a schizophrenic episode.”

Inslee contrasted the state’s economic growth with its inequities, noting that while some fortunes have flourished, many Washingtonians are still struggling to put food on the table.

“Our economy provides more than enough to some, but our regressive tax system is unfair to most working families and jeopardizes our continued progress,” he said.

Resistance to federal overreach

In a veiled reference to incoming President Donald Trump, Inslee vowed to uphold Washington’s progressive policies against any federal attempts to roll them back.

“We will not bend the knee to a would-be authoritarian’s worst impulses,” he declared. “We will follow the Constitution and be steadfast in our commitment to the progress of our state.”

His comments received loud applause from Democrats, who represent the majority in both the House and Senate.

Inslee’s tenure has been marked by a willingness to challenge Trump’s policies that conflict with Washington’s values. From protecting reproductive rights to implementing some of the nation’s strongest firearm reforms, Inslee has consistently positioned Washington as a leader in progressive governance.

Protecting Washington’s most vulnerable

The governor used his address to underscore the importance of maintaining investments in social services. He highlighted the state’s successes in reducing youth homelessness by 40% and improving access to paid family leave, which has already supported more than a million claims.

Inslee also praised the Climate Commitment Act, which charges polluters to fund clean energy projects.

“The need for the programs funded by the Climate Commitment Act will only continue to increase,” he said.

A legacy of progress

As he prepares to leave office, Inslee expressed confidence in the state’s trajectory. He commended Washington voters for rejecting efforts to roll back progressive measures, such as the capital gains tax on extraordinary profits.

“More than 64% of our state said we’re keeping our capital gains tax,” he noted, framing the mandate as a rejection of austerity politics.

Inslee’s farewell was both a reflection on his legacy and a rallying cry for continued progress.

“We keep moving forward,” Inslee said. “We pull together because we are the state of Washington.”

The governor closed with a message of hope and determination.

“Washington state is a light to the world,” Inslee said. “We are a beacon of progress by so many measures because we follow the science, we work together and we refuse to leave our neighbors behind.”

