In a renewed effort to combat impaired driving, lawmakers are trying once again to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

Senate Bill 5067 has its first hearing Tuesday in front of the Senate Law and Justice Committee and was introduced by Democratic Senator John Lovick and Republican Senator Jim McCune at the request of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).

Supporters argue that lowering the BAC limit is a commonsense measure to save lives.

“Impairment starts with the first drink and this bill reflects our commitment to keeping Washingtonians safe on our roads,” Senator John Lovick, one of the bill’s sponsors, said.

Besides seeking to reduce the legal BAC limit for operating a motor vehicle or watercraft or being in physical control of a vehicle to 0.05., it mandates the WTSC to launch a statewide public information campaign to educate the public about the changes and their implications.

Challenges facing past efforts to reduce BAC limit in Washington

Efforts to reduce Washington’s BAC limit to 0.05 have faced resistance in the past. Similar proposals were introduced in the Legislature in 2020, 2022 and 2024 but failed to gain sufficient support.

Critics of these attempts pointed to concerns about the economic impact on bars, restaurants, breweries and other businesses reliant on alcohol sales.

Some lawmakers and stakeholders also raised questions about whether lowering the BAC limit would disproportionately affect impoverished communities and create enforcement challenges.

The bill also clarifies that it does not alter existing civil liability laws for alcohol vendors. Lawmakers believe this distinction will help balance public safety goals with the interests of local businesses.

Learning from Utah’s success

Washington lawmakers are looking to Utah, the first state in the nation to adopt a 0.05 BAC limit in 2018, as a model.

Following the change, Utah saw a notable decrease in traffic fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), alcohol-related traffic deaths dropped by nearly 20% within the first year.

Proponents of the current measure argue these issues have been addressed more effectively in the latest bill by incorporating lessons from Utah’s success and emphasizing public education campaigns.

Impaired driving in Washington

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of traffic deaths in Washington.

Current law defines driving under the influence (DUI) as operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher, a THC concentration of 5.00 or higher or being under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Despite existing measures, the state has struggled to reduce DUI-related fatalities, prompting lawmakers to revisit stricter standards this legislative session.

In recent years, organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have advocated for lowering BAC limits nationwide, citing studies that show impairment begins well below 0.08.

More than 100 countries have adopted a 0.05 or lower BAC limit.

If enacted, the law would take effect on July 1, 2026.

