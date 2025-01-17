New Pierce County sheriff puts emphasis on drug trafficking

There is a new Pierce County sheriff in town.

Keith Swank, 56, was formally sworn in Wednesday as Pierce County’s newest sheriff but his work to make the department his own, to improve the department’s reputation and to increase public confidence — that work started before he officially took office.

Swank is known as a cop’s cop. He spent 33 years at the Seattle Police Department before retiring in 2023.

Swank said he ran for sheriff because God told him to … while he was sitting in his Jacuzzi.

He doesn’t expect everyone to understand.

“I’m a Christian,” Swank told KIRO Newsradio Thursday. “I was hearing voices. I get it. It’s fine. I don’t take offense to that, cause people may have thought I’d be mad about it. But I said, ‘No, I appreciate it. It’s the truth. I’m a Christian.’ I got my point across.”

‘It was so violent:’ Pierce County drivers hit by I-5 rock throwers

Now on the job as sheriff, Swank said his top priority is leading the war on drug trafficking in Pierce County.

He said it can be a violent, potentially deadly gateway to other criminal activity.

“Drugs is the reason why we have homelessness,” Swank said. “Drugs is the reason why we have all kinds of rampant property crimes. We are going to arrest the suppliers, the big drug dealers. And, along with drug dealers comes human trafficking. A lot of these guys who move heavy weights of dope, they’re also trafficking people.”

Swank said protecting the community, putting bad guys in prison and helping those who need it is the foundation of his administration.

One of Swank’s most controversial decisions will be what to do about the police pursuit policy in Pierce County.

Once restricted to chasing only those suspected of committing violent crimes, Initiative 2113 restored their ability to pursue whenever there is reasonable suspicion that a suspect violated the law.

There has been concern, even among some of his deputies, that Swank would maintain a more restrictive pursuit policy.

Not true, he said.

He just wants the department to be more deliberate in making pursuit decisions.

“We need to be wise about people that we chase, and when we chase them,” he explained. “And I always say you have to weigh the risk. Is catching this person so important that it’s OK for me to risk the safety of the people.”

Swank said protecting the public by putting bad guys in prison will be the bedrock of his administration.

Priorities include drug trafficking, human trafficking getting illegal guns off the street and putting the right people in the right leadership positions to make good decisions.

Swank even hired primary opponent, Cyndy Fajardo, as his Undersheriff.

“I like her philosophy about police work,” he said. “She thinks the way I do. She got third place in the primary, so she’s out. I met with her and said, ‘Hey, if I win this election, I’d like for you to be my Undersheriff.’ She said ‘I’d be honored to.'”

The right person in the right job.

More from James Lynch: Police find enough narcotics to kill 1.7M as notorious Seattle drug traffickers indicted

However, Swank has been criticized for a disparaging social media post some saw as Transphobic.

He hasn’t pulled back. Instead, he doubled down.

“I said transgender men are men and their chromosomes will show they’re men,” he said. “You can’t change that. If I told you I’m a giraffe right now, I’m not a giraffe. You can look at me and say I’m not a giraffe, so I stand by that.”

Swank added his controversial social media posts were meant to be provocative to increase his name recognition when he was running for congress.

He admitted there are challenges ahead, including some disagreements with the Pierce County Council over his authority, that could end up in court.

Still, he considers being Pierce County Sheriff, the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s my honor to be sheriff of Pierce County,” he said. “I want everyone to know we have a great agency here and I put great people in leadership positions there. They’re going to do a great job and I’m looking forward to all the wonderful things that come out of here, especially working with the community and helping make Pierce County safe.”

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio