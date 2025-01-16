(Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western Distrcit of Washington)

Five men the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Seattle Police Department (SPD) call the most notorious, most violent drug traffickers in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District have been federally charged and remain behind bars, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington stated Wednesday.

Their arrests this week come following a 14-month undercover operation led by the DEA called Operation Jungle Strike. Those arrested are all believed to be part of the Jungle Strike drug trafficking organization.

“This organization took advantage of people’s addictions, homelessness and other vulnerabilities, often using violence or threats of violence,” W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said.

The five men arrested and indicted are: Tommy Pham, 37, of Newcastle; Donfeuy Saephan, 54, of Seattle; Khampheth Keodara, 42, of Seattle; Sang Tran, 54, of Kent; Theodore Nation, 35, of Seattle.

“We tend not to put a monetary value on the drugs we seize but what I can tell you is the quantity of fentanyl powder we seized in this case was enough to potentially kill 1.7 million people,” DEA Special Agent in Charge David Reames said.

Background of operation to catch Seattle drug traffickers

Operation Jungle Strike got underway in November 2023. The DEA, FBI, SPD, King County Sheriff’s Office and IRS all played a role in the investigation.

The focus of the investigation was the CID. It’s an area in the midst of a long struggle with drug trafficking, crime, gun violence and homelessness.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said these arrests will hopefully lead to a decrease in crime in the CID. That is welcome news for those who live, work and own businesses near the troubled intersection of 12th and Jackson.

“We are all focused on increasing community safety, especially in Seattle’s International District,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Tessa Gorman, said Wednesday. “The Seattle Police Department, the FBI, DEA and other law enforcement partners have worked tirelessly to identify members of this drug ring who are peddling drugs in the International District and homeless encampments. They prey on the most vulnerable and with guns and threats increase the danger on our streets.”

Federal agents seized fentanyl, cocaine, meth and heroin. They also seized 17 firearms.

Investigators searched a van connected to the operation, court documents state. They found a semi-automatic Glock firearm and what appeared to be drugs in the vehicle Keodara was allegedly driving.

Investigators also searched Pham’s Newcastle home, according to court documents, and found two rifles, a shotgun, pistol, ammunition, body armor, three vehicle tracker devices, a radio jammer and what appeared to be a real U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) badge.

“We seized AR-15 style rifles, semi-automatic pistols, a firearm threaded to allow it to be equipped with a silencer, short-barrel rifles, and body armor,” Gorman said.

Officers also searched Pham’s vehicle, stated court documents, and allegedly found substances, along with a gun.

Men accused of drug trafficking face multiple charges

The five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Nation is also charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Pham and Tran are charged with distribution of controlled substances. Pham is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm because he has a criminal history that bars him from possessing firearms.

The current charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for the conspiracy and some drug counts. Possession with intent to distribute is punishable by a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Illegal possession of a firearm is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“Together with our partners, the FBI will continue to pursue drug trafficking organizations and remove dangerous individuals from our communities to keep Seattle and Washington state safer,” Herrington said.

SPD Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr echoed that sentiment.

“We’re proud to work with our federal partners on this enforcement action,” she said. “The Seattle Police Department will continue to take the necessary steps to continue ensuring our city is safe and welcoming for all.”

All five men are expected to appear in court in the next few days.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

