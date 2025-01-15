Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Bellevue residents urged to be vigilant about their safety after attacks

Jan 15, 2025, 5:14 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

A Bellevue Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Police in Bellevue are urging those who live, work and shop in the city’s downtown to be extra vigilant about their safety after two random attacks occurred last Friday.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed and thrown to the ground. Her attackers, described as two men in a sedan, pulled up as she was getting into her car. A struggle over the woman’s purse ensued, the BPD stated.

“She had just finished a shopping trip and was about to enter her vehicle when a male snatched her purse and then pushed the victim to the ground,” Drew Anderson, a public information officer with BPD, said.

The woman was thrown to the ground and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Teens frightened by brandished weapon on a Bellevue city street

Earlier Friday, police said a group of teens were walking downtown when a vehicle approached, those inside flashed a weapon and scared them. Police believed they were the same people who attacked the elderly woman.

“The suspects drove up to them and showed a rifle and made threatening gestures to them, so that caused panic for those juveniles,” Anderson said.

‘A lot of drugs, theft:’ Renton residents fed up by vacant complex that attracts trouble

Crime can happen anywhere. The BPD said everyone should be aware and take steps to ensure their safety.

“Putting their lives before their possessions, following the demands of the suspect, and calling 911 when they are in a safe place to do so,” Anderson said.

There is little information about both the suspects and the vehicle involved in the incident involving the teenagers. Those who might know who is responsible are encouraged to call the BPD, Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS or 911.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region and beyond

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

James Lynch

