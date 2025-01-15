A shooting involving a police officer broke out in Auburn early Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) confirmed the shooting happened after an officer attempted to pull a driver over during a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The officer approached the window, finding the driver had pulled out a gun and held it near a woman riding in the car in a “threatening way,” according to KIRO 7.

The officer responded by drawing their weapon and firing a single shot inside the vehicle, killing the man. Both the officer and the female passenger were uninjured in the incident. She is currently cooperating with police as detectives investigate the shooting.

APD was joined by Federal Way Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office at the crime scene. APD told KIRO 7 that this was the first officer-involved shooting in Auburn since 2019.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

