Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Driver threatening passenger with gun leads to officer-involved shooting in Auburn

Jan 15, 2025, 5:59 AM

auburn shooting...

Auburn Police, Federal Way Police and King County Sheriff's Office investigating the overnight shooting Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A shooting involving a police officer broke out in Auburn early Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) confirmed the shooting happened after an officer attempted to pull a driver over during a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The officer approached the window, finding the driver had pulled out a gun and held it near a woman riding in the car in a “threatening way,” according to KIRO 7.

More WA crime: Bellevue residents urged to be vigilant about their safety after attacks

The officer responded by drawing their weapon and firing a single shot inside the vehicle, killing the man. Both the officer and the female passenger were uninjured in the incident. She is currently cooperating with police as detectives investigate the shooting.

APD was joined by Federal Way Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office at the crime scene. APD told KIRO 7 that this was the first officer-involved shooting in Auburn since 2019.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

stolen gun...

Frank Sumrall

Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

The owner of a gun that becomes stolen could face fines and felonies if the thief commits a violent crime with said gun.

2 hours ago

auburn shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Driver threatening passenger with gun leads to officer-involved shooting in Auburn

A shooting involving a police officer broke out in Auburn early Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead, Auburn Police confirmed.

4 hours ago

Image: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle can be seen on a city street....

James Lynch

Bellevue residents urged to be vigilant about their safety after attacks

In one of the attacks, the Bellevue Police Department say a 72-year-old woman was attacked, robbed and thrown to the ground.

5 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day...

Steve Coogan

Seattle is the only city of the largest 25 US cities to have zero homicides in 2025

Seattle is the only city of the largest 25 cities in the U.S. to not have a reported homicide so far in 2025, a news coverage survey shows.

18 hours ago

blind advocate...

Frank Sumrall

63-year-old blind advocate slain by 18-year-old after road rage incident

An 18-year-old has been charged with killing a 63-year-old blind man and advocate during a road rage incident in Burien last month.

1 day ago

Handcuffs...

Julia Dallas

Snohomish County man pleads guilty to producing child sex abuse content

A Snohomish County man admitted to child abuse crimes involving dozens of victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

2 days ago

Driver threatening passenger with gun leads to officer-involved shooting in Auburn