Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from car submerged in Lake Stevens

Jan 18, 2025, 10:15 AM

A Snohomish County Regional Fire & Rescue crew pulls an elderly woman from a car after she accident...

A Snohomish County Regional Fire & Rescue crew pulls an elderly woman from a car after she accidentally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday night. (Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

An off-duty firefighter rescued an elderly woman who accidentally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening.

The car ended up about 100 feet from shore, sinking into the lake’s North Cove.

According to the Everett Herald, off-duty firefighter Alex Fatkin saw the call come in just after 8:00 p.m. and grabbed his wet suit and snorkel.

Once he got there, he jumped into the frigid water and pulled the woman to safety.

Medics transported her to a hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold water.

Fire crews from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue say the foggy and dark conditions led to the woman making a wrong turn at a boat ramp and accidentally driving into the water.

Officials estimate the water was about 40 degrees at the time, cold enough to quickly incapacitate a person.

Fatkin said on social media he was at home when he learned about the emergency.

“If the good Samaritan wasn’t there, I believe the driver would not have been able to get out of the car themselves,” said Peter Mongillo, spokesperson for Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue told the Everett Herald.

Firefighters also treated Fatkin at the scene for cold water exposure.

It’s important for drivers to be cautious and vigilant in dark and foggy conditions.  Firefighters say on nights like this, still water can look like a solid surface.

Mongillo told the Herald this was the third vehicle found in Lake Stevens in the past year.

“If your vehicle enters the water, stay calm and roll down the window immediately,” he said in a social media post.  “Attempt to open the door but understand it may only open once the water pressure equalizes. Do not prioritize retrieving personal belongings like your phone or bag —focus on escaping quickly.”

MyNorthwest News

A Snohomish County Regional Fire & Rescue crew pulls an elderly woman from a car after she accident...

Tom Brock

Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from car submerged in Lake Stevens

An off-duty firefighter rescued an elderly woman who accidentally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening.

5 seconds ago

Photo: The outside of a Puppyland store....

Julia Dallas

Puppyland settles with Washington AG’s Office over illegal advertising, sales practices

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown announced Puppyland will have to pay the state more than $3 million and end its illegal advertising and sales practices.

16 hours ago

Photo: King County Executive Dow Constantine....

Julia Dallas

King County executive issues Proclamation of Emergency

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a Proclamation of Emergency Friday.

16 hours ago

Image: Mt. Rainier can be seen from Camp Schurman in a recent image....

Steve Coogan

Fees to camp at Mount Rainier National Park to jump for some people

Mount Rainier National Park is changing its fee structure for wilderness permits and large groups will be paying more than in years past.

18 hours ago

Photo: A Delta Airlines aircraft approaches Los Angeles....

Julia Dallas

King County man sentenced for sexually abusing 15-year-old on flight to Seattle

A man from Mercer Island was sentenced on Friday for sexually abusing a 15-year-old on a flight in November 2021.

19 hours ago

Image: A North Middle School student, 13, was stabbed while walking to the school in Everett on Thu...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy

Suspect still sought in stabbing of a boy, 13, in Everett; community reacts

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

19 hours ago

Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from car submerged in Lake Stevens