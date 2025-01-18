Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from car submerged in Lake Stevens

An off-duty firefighter rescued an elderly woman who accidentally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening.

The car ended up about 100 feet from shore, sinking into the lake’s North Cove.

According to the Everett Herald, off-duty firefighter Alex Fatkin saw the call come in just after 8:00 p.m. and grabbed his wet suit and snorkel.

Once he got there, he jumped into the frigid water and pulled the woman to safety.

Medics transported her to a hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold water.

Fire crews from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue say the foggy and dark conditions led to the woman making a wrong turn at a boat ramp and accidentally driving into the water.

Officials estimate the water was about 40 degrees at the time, cold enough to quickly incapacitate a person.

Fatkin said on social media he was at home when he learned about the emergency.

“If the good Samaritan wasn’t there, I believe the driver would not have been able to get out of the car themselves,” said Peter Mongillo, spokesperson for Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue told the Everett Herald.

Firefighters also treated Fatkin at the scene for cold water exposure.

It’s important for drivers to be cautious and vigilant in dark and foggy conditions. Firefighters say on nights like this, still water can look like a solid surface.

Mongillo told the Herald this was the third vehicle found in Lake Stevens in the past year.

“If your vehicle enters the water, stay calm and roll down the window immediately,” he said in a social media post. “Attempt to open the door but understand it may only open once the water pressure equalizes. Do not prioritize retrieving personal belongings like your phone or bag —focus on escaping quickly.”