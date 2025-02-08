Police investigate deadly shooting at Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Park in Kent

A shooting at a popular park on Kent’s West Hill left a man dead Friday.

Someone reported a man’s body found in a wooded area of the Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Park around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Several officers from the Kent Police Department (KPD) and medics from Puget Sound Fire arrived a short time later.

Officers immediately checked on the victim, a 24-year-old Kent man, finding he had been shot in the head. First responders said the man showed no sign of life.

Officers collected and processed evidence at the scene. They believe the victim died either Thursday night or early Friday morning.

He has not yet been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kent Police Detectives are leading the investigation into the man’s death, currently gathering statements and evidence in an effort to identify and track down a suspect and figure out what led to the man’s death.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the homicide to call the Kent Police Tip Line at (253) 856-5808, or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.