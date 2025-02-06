Another Puget Sound area pedestrian killed by a moving train

For the second time in about a month, a moving train killed a Western Washington pedestrian who was crossing some tracks.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) reported in a Facebook post this week that KPD and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority firefighters were sent to the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks at E Titus Street after reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. Upon their arrival, the first responders discovered the victim, a 38-year-old Kent man, died.

Initial information the train crew members provided indicates the man who died was crossing the tracks from east to west and it appears he didn’t notice the approaching train.

As the social media statement explained, the crew confirmed the train arms were functioning and in the down position to stop crossing traffic.

“They stated that both the train’s whistle and crossing warning signals were activated and working properly,” the KPD said in its statement.

Officers contacted local businesses nearby to request any video they may on their surveillance cameras, the KPD added. If any members of the public have video of the incident or any additional information they can share, they are asked to call the KPD tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

Second Western Washington pedestrian killed by a train in a month

A train collided with a pedestrian in Seattle at Broad Street and Alaskan Way, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported on Jan. 21.

Medical crews with SFD responded to the scene, but determined the victim of the collision died on impact. The train hit the pedestrian just after 10 a.m.

According to a post in the Seattle Police Department’s SPD Blotter, officers determined the man was walking west on Broad Street and waited as the train moving south went by. While he walked across the tracks, he was unaware of the incoming train going north and the impact killed him.

The train engineer told officers he was traveling 15 miles per hour and was just two miles away from his final destination.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall

