Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LATEST MYNORTHWEST LOCAL AND PACIFIC NORTHWEST NEWS

Another Puget Sound area pedestrian killed by a moving train

Feb 6, 2025, 6:53 PM

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street....

A Kent Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

For the second time in about a month, a moving train killed a Western Washington pedestrian who was crossing some tracks.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) reported in a Facebook post this week that KPD and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority firefighters were sent to the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks at E Titus Street after reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. Upon their arrival, the first responders discovered the victim, a 38-year-old Kent man, died.

Initial information the train crew members provided indicates the man who died was crossing the tracks from east to west and it appears he didn’t notice the approaching train.

As the social media statement explained, the crew confirmed the train arms were functioning and in the down position to stop crossing traffic.

“They stated that both the train’s whistle and crossing warning signals were activated and working properly,” the KPD said in its statement.

Officers contacted local businesses nearby to request any video they may on their surveillance cameras, the KPD added. If any members of the public have video of the incident or any additional information they can share, they are asked to call the KPD tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

Second Western Washington pedestrian killed by a train in a month

A train collided with a pedestrian in Seattle at Broad Street and Alaskan Way, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported on Jan. 21.

Medical crews with SFD responded to the scene, but determined the victim of the collision died on impact. The train hit the pedestrian just after 10 a.m.

According to a post in the Seattle Police Department’s SPD Blotter, officers determined the man was walking west on Broad Street and waited as the train moving south went by. While he walked across the tracks, he was unaware of the incoming train going north and the impact killed him.

The train engineer told officers he was traveling 15 miles per hour and was just two miles away from his final destination.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Latest MyNorthwest Local and Pacific Northwest News

Image: Twin waterspouts appeared in the Puget Sound in January 2025. It's a rare occurrence....

Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 chief meteorologist

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound

A very rare occurrence appears to have briefly happened over Puget Sound off South King County Wednesday: twin waterspouts.

8 hours ago

Image: A Kent Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street....

Steve Coogan

Another Puget Sound area pedestrian killed by a moving train

For the second time in about a month, a moving train killed a Western Washington pedestrian who was crossing the tracks.

8 hours ago

Photo: Sweden's Martin Haarahiltunen in red is riding inside Finland's Max Koivula and Austria's Fr...

Paul Holden

Weekend festivities: Undie run, pinball, ice racing and more!

Maybe you've been stuck inside this week enjoying the snow and are ready to get out and enjoy the weekend, well you are in luck!

9 hours ago

Ice with some snow over the weekend...

Bill Kaczaraba

Hit the pause button on snow, but cold continues through the weekend and beyond

We are finally getting a break with the snow, but frigid temperatures will continue through the weekend.

11 hours ago

Photo: A cell in the King County Jail can be seen in a recent photo....

Matt Markovich

Justice vs. safety: Washington lawmakers clash over sentencing reform bill

A bill advanced in Olympia that may lead to a floor vote on one of the most significant law and justice bills of this session. It involves sentencing reform.

11 hours ago

Photo: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8....

Julia Dallas

Woman suing Alaska Airlines, claims airline negligent in sexual assault

A woman is suing Alaska Airlines after a man allegedly sexually assaulted her during a flight.

11 hours ago

Another Puget Sound area pedestrian killed by a moving train