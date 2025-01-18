A place that’s supposed to provide a loving experience turned out to be quite the opposite for hundreds of dog owners who purchased puppies from Puppyland.

On Friday, Washington State Attorney General (AG) Nick Brown announced, via a news release, that Puppyland will have to pay the state more than $3 million and end its illegal advertising and sales practices.

“The Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Puppyland and its owners in King County Superior Court in April 2023 for failing to honor advertised health guarantees, channeling customers into predatory loans and using non-disparagement provisions in their purchase agreements that illegally restricted truthful online reviews,” the news release explained.

The lawsuit, filed under former AG Bob Ferguson, claimed Puppyland misrepresented its breeding standards of puppies and its health guarantees. It added the business unfairly convinced buyers to sign loans with interest rates approaching 200% without giving them enough time to review and understand the terms.

The resolution requires Puppyland to pay the AG’s Office $3.75 million in installments by June 20, 2026, with the payments accruing 12% annual interest until the full amount is paid. The AG’s Office added it will focus on its consumer restitution efforts for those who were stuck with expensive veterinary bills after Puppyland did not honor its health guarantees.

The AG’s Office estimates more than 7,000 people signed non-disparagement provisions with Puppyland’s Washington stores since the company started in 2018.

Individuals could be reimbursed for vet fees

Those who bought a puppy from Puppyland that got sick within a year of purchase could be able to file a claim for reimbursement of significant vet bills, the news release stated. Anyone who believes they would be eligible for compensation should email puppyland@agt.wa.gov.

According to the AG’s Office, the court also required Puppyland to make multiple reforms to its sales and advertising practices including: no longer requiring non-disparagement provisions in its sales contracts, not being allowed to refuse negotiations with consumers on pet costs and being prohibited from advising consumers on loans.

Puppyland employees also cannot falsely advertise breeding standards and the company must clearly advertise the price range of its puppies.

“Puppyland took advantage of people’s love for pets to maneuver them into taking on crushing debt for dogs with serious health issues, and then they tried to silence them,” Brown said via the news release. “This resolution will give pet buyers more transparency and require Puppyland to end its predatory sales tactics.”

The news release noted Puppyland has one store in Puyallup and previously operated a store in Renton. The owners, Kayla and Justin Kerr, formerly owned Puppyworld in Olympia.

The AG’s Office also highlighted a law passed in 2023, House Bill 1424, that ends financing for pet sales and requires pet stores to obtain their animals from a U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed breeder or licensed broker. It also requires the advertisements to include the range of prices for each dog, its age and information regarding the breeder, along with ensuring information is clearly visible at a store’s entrance.

Therefore, along with the settlement, Puppyland is also required to follow state and local laws.

