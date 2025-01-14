Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee took up a new controversial series of amendments to allow the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to once again use blast balls to help them control crowds during riots and protests, like past May Day protests and the George Floyd protest in 2020, under stricter oversight and rules before implementing the non-lethal weapon.

Blast balls, used by police departments around the country, are rubber balls that explode to create a loud sound and bright flash of light. The last time Seattle officers deployed the non-lethal weapon was in 2020.

Critics of the use of blast balls argue they can be highly unpredictable, sending rubber fragments through the air at high rates of speed. According to Seattle City Council member Cathy Moore, the devices have caused serious injuries during protests in 2015 and 2020. In 2024, the city of Seattle reached a $10 million settlement for injuries linked to the use of less-lethal weapons, including blast balls.

Seattle City Council member aims to limit use of blast balls

The 10 proposed amendments from Moore are designed to limit the use of blast balls and strengthen oversight of SPD’s crowd management practices, including the adoption of a crowd management policy that adheres to specific guidelines and ultimately brings the city close to ending its federal consent decree.

“Experts have consistently warned about the dangers of these devices,” Moore said. “My amendments aim to protect public safety and reduce the physical and legal risks associated with their use.”

If passed, Seattle’s mayor would need to declare a civil emergency and then authorize the use of blast balls each day officers want to deploy them. Those officers would be required to throw the devices underhanded, aimed away from people and launched from a minimum distance of 10 yards. In addition, law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions would be required to follow the city’s crowd management policies or be reassigned to non-crowd-related duties.

Moore said the proposals in the amendments align with recommendations from the Community Police Commission (CPC).

During the committee meeting, dozens of people spoke out against the amendments, including a handful of people who claimed to have been injured by blast balls during Seattle protests.

Woman part of city settlement on blast balls: ‘It gave me an incision’

“The explosive shattered the chapstick in my left pocket into tiny pieces,” M.J. Jurgenson, a woman who said she was part of the settlement with the city, shared. “It gave me an incision and bruise the size of my entire left quadricep.”

Supporters of the amendments, including Seattle City Council member Rob Saka, said they strike a political balance that all sides should feel good about supporting.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, I think this is a balanced approach that strikes a balance between the competing interests,” he said. “I ask for your support.”

Lisa Daugaard with the group, Purpose, Dignity, Action, formerly the Public Defender Association, served on the CPC for seven years and studied reports on Seattle officers’ use of blast balls. She said the commission found the vast majority of people injured by blast balls were innocent bystanders, police officers and journalists.

“Some of the injuries were more serious and in one instance, someone could have easily lost an eye, there was a pretty deep gash right below the person’s eye,” she said. “All these impacts were unintended. They were not the planned impact of the weapon. They chronically happen because these weapons are very difficult to aim and very difficult to control and because they explode.”

Seattle’s deputy mayor weighs in

Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess said the new amendments will bring the city one step closer to overturning the federal consent decree Seattle remains under.

The court overseeing the city’s consent decree has required Seattle to implement reforms “with the goal of ensuring police services are delivered to the people of Seattle in a manner that fully complies with the constitution and laws of the United States, effectively ensures public trust and officer safety and promotes public confidence …,” according to language in the decree.

“The ordinance you’re considering today will establish restrictions on when those tools can be used,” Burgess said. “These restrictions are more substantial than under state law.”

