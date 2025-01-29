Close
Tacoma fire engulfs temporary classroom building

Jan 29, 2025

Tacoma Fire Department fights blaze in a temporary classroom used for storage early Wednesday. (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Tacoma firefighters are investigating a blaze at a portable classroom building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters douse flames of Tacoma fire Wednesday morning. (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)

Local crime: DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in 1989 Everett cold case murder of Mary Ann Daniels

The fire happened at 1800 E. 72nd St. on the property of Champions Centre church. It was apparently being used for storage.

No one was hurt in the fire and it’s too early to know what ignited the blaze.

