Tacoma fire engulfs temporary classroom building

Tacoma firefighters are investigating a blaze at a portable classroom building early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at 1800 E. 72nd St. on the property of Champions Centre church. It was apparently being used for storage.

1800 E 72nd St, 4:13am – TFD crews responded to a call that a portable classroom building was on fire. Crews contained the fire to one building and have already knocked down the fire. Currently working on hot spots. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rdjjSPlnNN — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 29, 2025

No one was hurt in the fire and it’s too early to know what ignited the blaze.

