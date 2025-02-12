Close
Whidbey Island-based Navy EA-18G Growler crashes into San Diego bay; pilots eject safely

Feb 12, 2025, 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

crash navy growler whidbey island...

A photo of an EA-18G Growler in flight. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jet crashed into San Diego Bay near Shelter Island on Wednesday morning, with both pilots ejecting safely and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, according to military officials.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

The two-seat aircraft, known for its electronic warfare capabilities, went down in the water off Shelter Island, directly across the bay from Naval Air Station North Island.

Both pilots managed to eject before impact and were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel named Premiere.

The jet and pilots are based out of NAS Whidbey Island.

More local crashes: 4 dead, at least 5 injured in head-on crash on SR 28 near Wenatchee

They were then transferred to a Customs and Border Protection boat and subsequently taken to UC San Diego Health in Hillcrest.

The pilots are reported to be in stable condition.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department initially responded to the scene, but was later called off as federal emergency teams, including the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Harbor Police, took over the rescue operation.

The Coast Guard has deployed two vessels to safeguard the wreckage in the harbor.

As of now, further details about the cause of the crash remain unavailable.

The EA-18G Growler is a specialized aircraft designed for electronic warfare, capable of disrupting enemy radar and communication systems.

This incident is under investigation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

