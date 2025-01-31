Close
World’s largest rubber duck on the horizon signals return of Seattle Boat Show

Jan 31, 2025, 10:38 AM

Mama Duck, the world’s largest rubber duck, atop the Lumen Field Event Center parking garage. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Space Needle won’t be the only defining monument along Seattle’s skyline. Mama Duck, the world’s largest rubber duck, has invaded the Emerald City.

Mama Duck made her way into town on Jan. 31 for the Seattle Boat Show, with her stay expected to last through Feb. 8. At approximately 61 feet in height, the giant rubber duck currently resides atop the Lumen Field Event Center parking garage. After its stint in Seattle, Mama Duck is shipping off to Florida for Georgefest, a celebration of George Washington’s birthday, according to the duck’s website.

Events this weekend: Strange Brewfest, Soupocalypse & more

The Seattle Boat Show showcases an impressive lineup of boats and yachts alongside some now-public cutting-edge marine technology across 295 exhibits, giving local nautical enthusiasts a chance to peruse and view hundreds of boats. There are more than 800 boats in total to see.

Among the exhibits in the Seattle Boat Show is Little Toot, a 20-foot ranger tugboat filled with approximately 2,000 rubber ducks. According to KIRO 7, show organizers have hidden some “lucky ducks” that contain codes for prizes like wakeboards, fishing gear, $500 shopping sprees and Seahawks tickets.

Proceeds from the vent go toward Salmon for Soldiers, a non-profit charity that offers “a sense of normalcy and relaxation to our nation’s Veterans through fishing.”

More entertainment in Seattle: Country star Morgan Wallen has 2 Seattle shows on his ‘I’m the Problem’ tour

It’s being held at Lumen Field Event Center and the Bell Harbor Marina, with a free shuttle connecting attendees to the locations. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here. Children 17 and under can go for free.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

