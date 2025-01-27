Internal memo: Interim SPD chief Sue Rahr to vacate office Wednesday

The Seattle Police Department’s Interim Chief Sue Rahr will vacate her office Wednesday to make way for new department Chief Shon Barnes, according to memo emailed to the department Monday.

Rahr’s memo, which was obtained by KIRO Newsradio, states she is “clearing out the ‘Chief’s Office'” Wednesday. From there, “Chief Barnes will be moving into his Seattle home and start moving his stuff into the Chief’s Office,” Rahr wrote.

On Friday, there will some sort of welcome reception at City Hall for Barnes, the memo from Rahr also states. There is a possibility of more events being planned for that day as well.

Rahr said that despite her departure from the office, she will be in regular contact with Barnes and the mayor’s office for “a couple of weeks to wrap up projects and loose ends until mid-February.” She added she will still have access during that period.

Next week, Rahr stated she will send “a more detailed department wide email to wrap things up.”

“It’s going to be a lot harder than I expected to step away from my ‘interim’ police family,” Rahr said in the memo to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

More on Interim SPD Chief Sue Rahr

As a news release from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell explained last year, Rahr began her career in law enforcement as a King County Sheriff’s deputy in 1979. She rose through the ranks and was elected sheriff in 2005 and re-elected in 2009.

In 2012, then-Gov. Christine Gregoire appointed Rahr as the executive director of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, a position she held for nine years. President Obama appointed Rahr in 2015 to the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Retired King County Sheriff John Urquhart noted Rahr’s wealth of experience.

“I think she provided that stability for the last six months and I’m sure glad she was able to do it. I think she was the right person, at the right time, for the right job,” Urquhart said. “SPD has had so many chiefs. Something like seven chiefs in the last twelve years. Sue is really good at going in and being just a kind of calming influence. She has a tremendous resume that says a lot about her knowledge, her ability, and her leadership.”

State Senator and Former Snohomish County Sheriff John Lovick calls Rahr a friend and also highlighted Rahr’s professionalism.

“(She is) one of the best leaders the law enforcement community has ever had I think she’s one of the most competent people I’ve ever worked with and it was always based on integrity,” Lovick said. “She talked with me about doing work to change the culture, and not that the culture is bad, but to bring in good people who will serve their community and be guardians of the community and not warriors.”

Shon Barnes steps in as the new chief to replace Sue Rahr

Harrell made the announcement late last month that he had chosen Barnes to be the next SPD chief after a national search. Barnes had been the Chief of Police in Madison, Wisconsin, since 2021.

“I am very excited to see Chief Shon Barnes join the Seattle Police Department,” Rahr said in a statement at that time. “He has achieved a national reputation for his focus on research and innovation while remaining centered on the core values of community policing.”

Harrell also complimented Barnes’ experience and thanked Rahr for her help during the process of hiring a new chief.

“Chief Barnes brings proven experience and a forward-looking vision to help us achieve our One Seattle commitment to safety in every neighborhood. I want to thank Chief Sue Rahr for her strong leadership this year. We took a different approach to this search, seeking the best possible chief for SPD’s future. I am confident Chief Barnes is that leader.”

Earlier this month, however, “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH reported that Barnes failed the Seattle Police Department’s polygraph as part of the city’s pre-employment screening process.

Harrell’s office, through a spokesperson, later denied the claim coming from the source. He said the polygraph test isn’t a traditional pass/fail test.

“The City’s Human Resources Department reviewed the background investigation of Chief Barnes and reported to the mayor that there were no adverse findings,” Jamie Housen, director of communications for the Office of the Mayor, told “the Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.