Washington lawmakers are once again tackling the sensitive issue of mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect by clergy members.

This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have attempted to pass such legislation. In previous sessions, similar bills have been introduced but failed to become law. The primary sticking point has been the “confession exception,” which lawmakers have struggled to reach a compromise on.

On Tuesday, lawmakers heard testimony on why Senate Bill (SB) 5375 is different.

What’s different this time?

The bill proposes modifying the existing “privileged communication” exception, which currently allows clergy to withhold information obtained during confessions or sacred confidences. Under the new bill, its sponsor, Senator Noel Frame (D-Seattle) — a survivor of abuse herself — said the modification would mandate clergy to notify authorities to check on the welfare of a child who may be a victim.

“Similar to the last two versions of this bill, nothing in this bill changes clergy-penitent privilege for the purpose of prosecution,” Frame told lawmakers during a meeting of the Senate Human Services Committee.

She added, “This bill doesn’t attempt to change that. It is merely so that clergy will go to authorities and ask them to check on that kid and find out if they are being abused or neglected.”

Many religious groups, particularly within the Catholic Church, have expressed concerns that requiring clergy to report information disclosed during confession would violate the sanctity of the sacrament and infringe upon religious freedoms.

House Minority Leader Representative Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn) said Monday the bill “runs smack into Article One, Section 11 of the state constitution.”

“The first sentence says, ‘absolute freedom of conscience in all matters of religious sentiment, belief, and worship shall be guaranteed to every individual,’” Stokesbary said.

Stokesbary, who is not Catholic, acknowledged that one of the core tenets of the Catholic Church is that confession remains secret.

“There’s a confidentiality that exists between the confessor and the priest. I don’t think it is consistent with our constitution’s right of absolute conscience in all matters of religion to tell a priest that they have to choose between their obligation under canon law and their obligation under Washington law,” he said.

Previous attempts

In 2024, a bill that would have made clergy mandatory reporters stalled due to disagreements between the House and Senate over this very issue. The House favored a version without exceptions, while the Senate leaned toward including protections for confessional communications.

Advocates argue that closing this loophole is essential for protecting children and ensuring all adults are held accountable, regardless of their profession.

Currently, Washington’s mandatory reporting laws list various professionals — such as healthcare providers, teachers and law enforcement officers — as mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect. Washington is one of only five states that do not require clergy to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

A final committee vote on the bill is set for February 5 at 8:00 a.m.

