As President Trump continues his push to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records, Washington State Democrats have passed a bill in the Senate that could help some avoid removal.

Senate Bill 5103 (SB 5103), approved by the state Senate on Friday, would speed up the process for immigrants to apply for pardons or sentence reductions if they are facing deportation.

The measure passed by a 30-19 vote on a straight party-line vote with Democrats in the majority.

Its prime sponsor, Democratic State Senator Bob Hasegawa (D-Seattle) said it cuts a break for undocumented immigrants who made a mistake years ago.

“I think it’s just the right thing to do. These are Americans who have paid their dues to society,” he said just prior to the floor vote. “This provides an expedited pathway to make sure that they don’t face deportation when ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) comes knocking on their door.”

Prompted by Trump immigration policies

For years, Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records a priority, often labeling them as threats to public safety.

His administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, making it harder for immigrants with past convictions to stay in the U.S. — even if they’ve already served their time and turned their lives around.

Washington’s new bill appears to be a direct response, offering a way for some immigrants to clear their records and avoid being forced out of the country.

Republicans like Senator Leonard Christian (R-Spokane Valley) objected just on the point that it simply puts one incarcerated group over another.

“And to be pushing somebody ahead of line for an immigration status is wrong simply, because there’s other people waiting in line for their court date, but yet this bill would move other people ahead of them,” he said.

What bill proposes to do

Under current Washington law, the Clemency and Pardons Board reviews cases of people seeking pardons or sentence reductions, but the process can be slow and difficult.

SB 5103 would create a fast-track system for people in urgent situations, such as those with a deportation hearing coming up. It also makes it clear that a person’s immigration status won’t disqualify them from applying.

Many of those affected by Trump’s crackdown on immigrant crime already have families, jobs and strong ties to their communities.

However, federal law allows for deportation even for minor offenses, leaving many longtime residents vulnerable to being removed. By making it easier for some to clear their records, Washington lawmakers are giving immigrants a legal tool to fight deportation.

More MyNW politics: Legislation to lower school bond approval threshold stalls on eve of important elections

Action elsewhere

Other states have taken similar steps. In Virginia, immigrants facing deportation within 30 days can apply for an expedited pardon from the governor, a process that can help them avoid removal.

Advocacy groups like the Immigrant Defense Project have called on more states to adopt similar policies, arguing that governors have the power to shield people from what they see as unfair deportations.

Now that SB 5103 has cleared the Senate, the bill will be debated in the Washington House of Representatives. If approved and signed into law, it would take effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

