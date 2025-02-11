Close
Expect wind chills as low as 15 degrees as cold weather advisory extended around Seattle

Feb 11, 2025, 6:30 AM | Updated: 1:25 pm

Cold Seattle...

Cold temperatures have arrived in Western Washington. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

(Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

The Puget Sound region is bracing for an unusually bitter cold snap this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an updated Cold Weather Advisory extending the cold weather warnings through Thursday, Feb. 13. Seattle weather could hover near record lows with “very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees,” according to NWS Seattle.

“Temperatures [Tuesday] morning (6 AM) were the coldest so far this year for many Washington State locations. Temperatures dropped into the twenties and teens over western Washington, while single digits and even below-zero temps were observed in eastern Washington,” University of Washington atmospheric sciences professor Cliff Mass explained on his blog.

Residents in areas including Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Tacoma, and Bremerton should prepare for very cold wind chills, with temperatures potentially dropping as low as 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NWS advises keeping pets indoors and checking on older family members, friends and neighbors. It’s also crucial to use portable heaters correctly and avoid using generators or grills inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure and will impact vulnerable populations such as the homeless, pets and those without adequate access to heating,” NWS Seattle noted in their advisory.

The forecast for Seattle is predicting a mostly sunny Tuesday, but with a high of just 36°F and wind chill values between 21-31°F.

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound

This is one of the coldest mid-winters in decades

This cold spell is part of a broader pattern affecting much of the Pacific Northwest.

Cliff Mass noted that this has been one of the coldest mid-winters in decades for the region. He attributes the prolonged cold to a persistent atmospheric pattern known as an “omega block,” characterized by a high-pressure ridge offshore flanked by low-pressure troughs. This configuration channels cold, northernly air into the area, leading to sustained lower temperatures.

The current cold snap is expected to persist through Thursday afternoon. Record-breaking lows are possible during this period.

More MyNorthwest weather updates: Western WA snow fades, but freezing temperatures, ice persist

As the weekend approaches, temperatures are expected to gradually warm.

