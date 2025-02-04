Close
SEATTLE NEWS ARCHIVES & FEATURES

Democratic lawmakers vow to ‘Trump-proof’ LGBTQ+ rights and DEI protections in WA

Feb 4, 2025, 6:25 PM

Photo: President Donald Trump takes questions while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Pres...

President Donald Trump takes questions while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

(Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Washington Democratic legislative leaders made it clear on Tuesday that they intend to “Trump-proof” the state from federal interference in Washington’s LGBTQ+ rights and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

During a press conference at the Washington State Capitol, Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, who is openly gay, emphasized the importance of Washington’s commitment to protecting transgender individuals and youth.

She said the state would continue to focus on safeguarding the rights of transgender people, saying, “It is important for people in this state to understand that Washington will remain a place that will protect trans people, transgender people and transgender youth.”

“We will work very hard to maintain the protections we have,” she added. “Washington State has some of the strongest protections in the nation and we will strive to keep those protections.”

Parental rights showdown: WA lawmakers accuse one another of lying about student privacy

Democratic lawmakers respond to Trump administration

This commitment was further echoed by Democratic State Senator Manka Dhingra, who highlighted that Washington had taken legislative steps to “Trump-proof” the state during the former president’s first term.

“If you look at the bills we passed on access to healthcare, gender-affirming care and addressing hate crimes, those were all responses to concerns with the Trump administration,” she explained.

She went on to say that Washington’s efforts are now focused on closing any potential legal loopholes, adding, “We will be protecting every vulnerable Washingtonian. That means our communities of color, our immigrants, our refugees and our trans folk.”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, also openly gay, shared the growing anxiety among his constituents about state changes.

Pedersen, who represents Capitol Hill in Seattle — home to a strong LGBTQ+ community — revealed that his office had received over 500 contacts from concerned constituents.

“My office has received over 500 contacts from my constituents about House Bill 1038,” Pedersen stated. “The fact that I even know about a bill that is never going to be heard in the House shows just how alarmed people are.”

Related news: Little People of America slams Trump’s ‘horrific’ DEI remarks

Republicans introduce bill regarding gender transition

House Bill 1038, introduced by Republican legislators, proposes prohibiting certain medical procedures and treatments for minors related to gender transition.

It would prevent minors from undergoing gender transition care unless specific health conditions or emergencies justify such procedures. A hearing date for the bill has not been set.

Pedersen noted that many people, especially LGBTQ+ youth and their families, are struggling with the fear of being targeted by federal policies.

“We have their backs,” he said. “We will do everything we can to ensure that Washington remains a safe and welcoming place for them.”

In 2020, the Trump administration rolled back protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in healthcare settings. This change allowed healthcare providers to refuse services to LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly transgender patients.

Washington Attorney General files lawsuit

In response, Former Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit challenging the rollback, arguing that it would lead to discrimination against LGBTQ+ patients, including transgender individuals.

Reforming juvenile justice: A path to rehabilitation or a public safety gamble?

This year, the Trump administration has taken steps to dismantle DEI programs across federal agencies. The administration also ordered the U.S. Department of Education to eliminate DEI initiatives as part of a broader effort to end what it describes as “illegal discrimination and wasteful spending” across the federal government.

In a statement on Monday, Speaker Jinkins said, “The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has made clear they will not comply with any federal directives that would require us to discriminate against our students, and we strongly support this position.”

“These hate-filled attacks from the new federal administration are alarming, but they do not change Washington state law,” she added.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

