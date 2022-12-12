18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle

Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

#TrafficAlert SB 5 express to Stewart closed due to a collision involving two busses in the express. These are two Navy vehicles. Numerous being transported. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 12, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash occurred near Mercer Street. The two right lanes and the off-ramp to Stewart Street were blocked as of 8:40 a.m.

WSDOT says drivers should expect a lengthy delay in the area and recommend drivers find an alternate route.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if any other cars were involved.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.