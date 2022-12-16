Recount in Perez-Kent race virtually identical to original tally

Unofficial results from each county in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show almost no change between Joe Kent and presumed winner Marie Perez.

The Democrat was declared the winner after beating Kent by about 2,700 votes in November’s general election. Now, the recount ordered by funded by the Kent campaign is nearing an end.

Most ballots in the district came from Clark County, where the Columbian reports unofficial recount results brought six more votes in for Perez and two for Kent.

In Cowlitz County, one vote for each candidate.

According to the Columbian, Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties had no change to their tallies.

The district also includes part of Thurston County, which reported one additional vote for Kent after certifying its results Friday.

Kent said his campaign shelled out nearly $50,000 to ensure the first count was accurate. He said he will not fight the recount results.

