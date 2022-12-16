Close
LOCAL NEWS

Recount in Perez-Kent race virtually identical to original tally

Dec 16, 2022, 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm
Perez-Kent...

Republican Joe Kent, left, and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wait before taking the stage for a debate in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Kent and Perez are battling for the newly open in seat in the southwest corner of the state after incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Buetler was ousted in the primary. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

(AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Unofficial results from each county in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show almost no change between Joe Kent and presumed winner Marie Perez.

The Democrat was declared the winner after beating Kent by about 2,700 votes in November’s general election. Now, the recount ordered by funded by the Kent campaign is nearing an end.

Most ballots in the district came from Clark County, where the Columbian reports unofficial recount results brought six more votes in for Perez and two for Kent.

In Cowlitz County, one vote for each candidate.

Perez wins 3rd District House seat, Kent refuses to concede

According to the Columbian, Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties had no change to their tallies.

The district also includes part of Thurston County, which reported one additional vote for Kent after certifying its results Friday.

Kent said his campaign shelled out nearly $50,000 to ensure the first count was accurate. He said he will not fight the recount results.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

