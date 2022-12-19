Close
LOCAL NEWS

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle tonight

Dec 19, 2022, 11:18 AM | Updated: 3:43 pm
Seattle snow...
Edmonds got a layer of snow overnight. The suburb expects more Monday. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight. Issaquah could get a foot.

“Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”

According to the KIRO 7 weather blog: “By this evening and through most of Tuesday, the next system begins to move onshore, increasing snow chances once again. This one is moving farther south than the one that brought snow to the North Sound yesterday, so this next system is expected to be more impactful and widespread. Right now, totals in the lowlands look to be around 2-3″, but some isolated high totals are likely as well.”

No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools, remote learning instead

“The challenge of predicting any weather in the area is that it’s [a] terrain driver,” Ted said. “Usually, Alderwood Mall is ground zero for the Puget Sound convergence zone, but that won’t matter much in this snow event.”

Gee asked Ted how he deals with snow and ice events in the area. “I keep snow shovels in the trunk of my car,” he said. “Kitty litter also helps if you get stuck.”

The passes remain difficult. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued until late Tuesday.

The potential of more than another foot of snow on the passes is possible.

KIRO 7 weather reports: “The next in this series of disturbances are forecast for Thursday. As of now, there is still some uncertainty as to what kind of precipitation we will see. There is still plenty of cold air in place, and computer models have continued trending temperatures downward. Stay tuned for more on this forecast in the coming days.”

By Friday and through the weekend, including the Christmas holiday, temperatures will warm some, resulting in the change from snow to rain.

As snow turns to rain late in the week, KIRO 7 meteorologist Ilona McCauley says the chances of a White Christmas are trending downward.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this report.

