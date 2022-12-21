Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’

Dec 21, 2022, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:53 am
cold...
Steep hill at 7th Ave. and Walnut in Edmonds. Icy conditions are forcing people to turn around. (Photo by Sam Campbell)
(Photo by Sam Campbell)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

People across the Puget Sound region are dealing with roads covered with ice and packed snow, and freezing cold temperatures.

We won’t be seeing any of the ice melting Wednesday or Thursday as temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing.

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says we are experiencing something rather rare. “We only see ‘flash freezing’ on occasion. It’s when the temperatures drop rapidly and, in our case, create an icy mess of our roads.”

Conditions are expected to be cold and dry throughout the region. We are not expected to see any relief from the cold until Friday.

The ice is wreaking havoc on all travel. While the main roads have mostly been plowed, many are still icy. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports terrible driving conditions in downtown Edmonds.

Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they have reports of about five accidents this morning, but none with injuries. She said roads are “very slick” and drivers should give themselves extra time on their travels.

Sea-Tac Airport is in full winter mode, and de-icing planes is commonplace. Flights are being delayed and canceled again Wednesday. Remember to check with your airline before leaving.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard says: “It’ll be on the gusty side out of the north, but breezy to windy in Whatcom and San Juan Counties. That wind mixed with the cold air will produce low wind chill readings, and there is a Wind Chill Advisory until tomorrow morning. Highs today in Seattle will be around 28° with teens in the mix around Bellingham.”

Sam Campbell and KIRO 7 contributed to this story

Local News

solstice...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: When to expect more daylight after the winter solstice

As I often joked just after the Winter Solstice when working at the National Weather Service, summer is coming!
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads.
10 hours ago
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)...
Associated Press

Flu deaths rise to 40 in Washington state, vaccines urged

The flu is spreading at a high rate in Washington state with deaths at higher rates than are usually seen at this point in the season, according to health officials.
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial

All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery.
10 hours ago
mental health...
Micki Gamez

Gamez: It’s time to talk about men’s mental health in America

According to mental health experts, American men are in crisis, and it's time we talked about it more openly.
1 day ago
plow...
Bill Kaczaraba

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after snow impacts commute

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’