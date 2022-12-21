Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’

People across the Puget Sound region are dealing with roads covered with ice and packed snow, and freezing cold temperatures.

We won’t be seeing any of the ice melting Wednesday or Thursday as temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing.

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says we are experiencing something rather rare. “We only see ‘flash freezing’ on occasion. It’s when the temperatures drop rapidly and, in our case, create an icy mess of our roads.”

Cold temperatures expected today and Thursday! Don’t forget about your four legged friends and make sure they are warm too by providing a safe, dry and heated place to sleep! 🐶 #wawx pic.twitter.com/q5OJfl2NYO — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 21, 2022

Conditions are expected to be cold and dry throughout the region. We are not expected to see any relief from the cold until Friday.

The ice is wreaking havoc on all travel. While the main roads have mostly been plowed, many are still icy. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports terrible driving conditions in downtown Edmonds.

Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they have reports of about five accidents this morning, but none with injuries. She said roads are “very slick” and drivers should give themselves extra time on their travels.

Sea-Tac Airport is in full winter mode, and de-icing planes is commonplace. Flights are being delayed and canceled again Wednesday. Remember to check with your airline before leaving.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard says: “It’ll be on the gusty side out of the north, but breezy to windy in Whatcom and San Juan Counties. That wind mixed with the cold air will produce low wind chill readings, and there is a Wind Chill Advisory until tomorrow morning. Highs today in Seattle will be around 28° with teens in the mix around Bellingham.”

Sam Campbell and KIRO 7 contributed to this story