LOCAL NEWS

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

Dec 27, 2022, 2:57 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm
flooding...
In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. (Photo from Everett PD)
(Photo from Everett PD)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels.

In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the Everett Fire Department, confirmed there were no breaches, but rising water did flood part of West Marine View Drive and briefly lead to a closure of State Route 529 out of precaution.

My Everett News reported multiple drivers were stuck in their cars along West Marine View Drive, and Doniger told KIRO Newsradio an unspecified number of people were stranded at a local business on Spencer Island. Officials shared photos of standing pools of water covering the road.

Gig Harbor fire crews told KIRO Newsradio they dealt with flooding-related emergencies, including some electrical fires.

Officials in Olympia reported flooding in the city’s downtown area, sharing photos of water covering portions of the boardwalk. Multiple streets were closed, and a spokesperson with the city says drivers largely avoided the area and were stranded.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said fire officials went door-to-door checking on residents of Day Island, which had portions submerged under knee-high water.

In Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, police shared photos of flooded streets and said they rescued people in a vehicle from a possible sinkhole. No other details were immediately shared.

The tide receded around 9:30 a.m., and fire officials said any flooding would also recede. A spokesperson with the City of Olympia said officials saw water go into businesses downtown, but damage estimates are still unclear.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

High Wind Warning issued as more power issues expected

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service took effect for large parts of the South Sound at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

