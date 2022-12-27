Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels.

Active weather day for Western Washington with winds, some coastal flooding then some snow in the mountains tonight. High wind warnings this afternoon and evening for the coast, along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and from Seattle south in the interior. Calmer day Wednesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/hsFjmMHdgC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 27, 2022

In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the Everett Fire Department, confirmed there were no breaches, but rising water did flood part of West Marine View Drive and briefly lead to a closure of State Route 529 out of precaution.

Traffic Alert: Everett Fire, @EverettPolice , @Marysville_Fire are on scene 4100 34 Ave NE for a report of at least 4 feet of water rising under SE 529. Crews are working to bring two subjects on higher elevation to land. WSP closing down both directions of SR 529. pic.twitter.com/i1Q2ggBQiT — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) December 27, 2022

My Everett News reported multiple drivers were stuck in their cars along West Marine View Drive, and Doniger told KIRO Newsradio an unspecified number of people were stranded at a local business on Spencer Island. Officials shared photos of standing pools of water covering the road.

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT- W Marine View Drive will be temporarily closed due to high water. Please plan an alternate route and drive safely, there is a lot of standing water out there. pic.twitter.com/CVyxbdrLXN — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) December 27, 2022

Gig Harbor fire crews told KIRO Newsradio they dealt with flooding-related emergencies, including some electrical fires.

Officials in Olympia reported flooding in the city’s downtown area, sharing photos of water covering portions of the boardwalk. Multiple streets were closed, and a spokesperson with the city says drivers largely avoided the area and were stranded.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said fire officials went door-to-door checking on residents of Day Island, which had portions submerged under knee-high water.

In Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, police shared photos of flooded streets and said they rescued people in a vehicle from a possible sinkhole. No other details were immediately shared.

Police are assisting with traffic control in South Park for numerous closures due to flooding. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/lKhBvOmGbo — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 27, 2022

The tide receded around 9:30 a.m., and fire officials said any flooding would also recede. A spokesperson with the City of Olympia said officials saw water go into businesses downtown, but damage estimates are still unclear.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

High Wind Warning issued as more power issues expected

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service took effect for large parts of the South Sound at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

