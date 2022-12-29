Close
LOCAL NEWS

Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder

Dec 29, 2022, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:14 am
death of a woman...
The accident happened three years ago around midnight on I-5. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5.

The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”

Jane Costello, 57, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019, while she worked on her SUV on the shoulder of I-5 just north of Highway 526.

According to charging papers filed in Superior Court, Costello had run out of gas, and her battery was dead. She had texted a friend for help.

Allett was accused of veering off the highway and striking a car that hit Costello. Two others, who were helping Costello, were also injured in the accident, but not seriously.

A blood test later showed fentanyl and a small amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Allett’s bloodstream.

Allett apologized to the victims for the crash in court Wednesday.

“I didn’t mean to, and I know nothing I say can make their loved one come back or make them feel any better,” Allett said.

Under state sentencing guidelines, Allett faced between 26 and 34 months in prison. At sentencing, the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend the high end of that range.

