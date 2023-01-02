DORI MONSON
Listen: Friends, colleagues offer tribute to KIRO Newsradio’s Dori Monson
All day Monday, KIRO Newsradio’s John Curley talked to friends and news makers in tribute to Dori Monson.
You can listen to the entire tribute show – over five hours long – below.
Guests in chronological order:
– Tom Nelson of The Outdoor Line
– Brock Huard of Seattle Sports
– Spike O’Neill of KIRO Nights
– Bob Rivers, legendary Seattle radio broadcaster
– Jonathan Choe, Discovery Institute Senior Fellow
– Jake Skorheim, former Dori Monson Show producer
– Todd Herman, former KTTH and KIRO Newsradio host
– John Urquhart, former King County Sheriff
– Tony Ventrella, former Seattle sports reporter
– Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits of AM 770 KTTH
– Casey McNerthney (42) who once called into Dori’s show as a 9-year-old
– David Rose of FOX 13 Seattle
– Ed Troyer, Pierce County Sheriff
– Brandi Kruse, host of the unDivided podcast
– Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports
– Pat Cashman, Seattle comedian
– Michael Medved of AM 770 KTTH
– Don O’Neill, former KIRO Newsradio host
How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions
- Tune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 12 noon for The Dori Monson Show.