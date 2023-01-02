Close
DORI MONSON

Listen: Friends, colleagues offer tribute to KIRO Newsradio’s Dori Monson

Jan 2, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 8:31 pm
Dori Monson and his beloved pup, Buddy. (Courtesy of the Monson family)
KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture BY
All day Monday, KIRO Newsradio’s John Curley talked to friends and news makers in tribute to Dori Monson.

You can listen to the entire tribute show – over five hours long – below.

Guests in chronological order:

Tom Nelson of The Outdoor Line
Brock Huard of Seattle Sports
– Spike O’Neill of KIRO Nights
Bob Rivers, legendary Seattle radio broadcaster
Jonathan Choe, Discovery Institute Senior Fellow
– Jake Skorheim, former Dori Monson Show producer
Todd Herman, former KTTH and KIRO Newsradio host
John Urquhart, former King County Sheriff
Tony Ventrella, former Seattle sports reporter
Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits of AM 770 KTTH
Casey McNerthney (42) who once called into Dori’s show as a 9-year-old
David Rose of FOX 13 Seattle
Ed Troyer, Pierce County Sheriff
Brandi Kruse, host of the unDivided podcast
– Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports
Pat Cashman, Seattle comedian
Michael Medved of AM 770 KTTH
Don O’Neill, former KIRO Newsradio host

How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

With the passing of Dori Monson, a collection of some of his top stories to remember all the hard work Dori brought to Seattle.
How to support charities reflecting Dori Monson’s values, passions

In tribute to Dori Monson, learn more about how you can support these three charities which best reflect his values, passions, and advocacy.
Broadcasters, politicians, coworkers and friends remember Dori Monson

Dori Monson, a longtime KIRO Newsradio host, passed away Saturday. He is remembered by public figures, broadcasters, coworkers, and listeners.
Longtime KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson dies at age 61

We are deeply saddened to announce Dori Monson's sudden passing on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at a Seattle hospital.
New laws in Marysville prohibit public drug use, disruptions on buses

The City of Marysville is implementing tougher laws on both public drug use and disruptions aboard buses, according to Mayor Jon Nehring.
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown

A Seattle restaurant owner has reopened her bakery at Third and Pike after questions about crime and drug use in the Seattle neighborhood.
