Police investigating body discovered at south end of Lake Union

The Seattle Police Harbor Unit recovered the body of a deceased man from the south end of Lake Union, near the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North, at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have found no evidence of any foul play at this time.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death of the man, who is believed to be in his 50s.

Georgetown museum storage facility set ablaze, suspect arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility.

Just before 3:45 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South.

Officers found some exterior fire damage to the building and arrested the suspect, who was digging in a nearby garbage can. Witnesses told police they had seen the man set a fire outside the building, and then continued to add combustible items to the blaze.

Officers recovered a lighter and butane torch from the 36-year-old suspect and booked him into the King County Jail for reckless burning.

In a separate, unrelated incident, police are also investigating a series of fires set in trash cans and at a nearby construction site overnight in South Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Fire first responded to reports of rubbish fires in the 2800 block of South Hanford Street just before midnight and located three fires set in the area.

Officers detained and identified a man at the scene as part of the investigation. He was released at the scene as police worked to gather additional evidence.

Tacoma Police ask people to be vigilant when using ATMs

Recently, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has responded to a rash of victims being robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMs.

TPD asks the public to be extra vigilant and aware of their surroundings while accessing these machines. Detectives are actively investigating these armed robbery cases.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Stabbing suspect arrested following foot pursuit near Tukwila light rail station

Tukwila police officers responded to the Sound Transit Light Rail overflow lot after receiving a report of a stabbing that occurred Jan. 3.

Arriving officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police said that as officers were gathering information from the victim, another officer spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description nearby at the light rail station. When the officer told the suspect to stop, the suspect fled on foot and was chased by the officer and the deputy chief, who was also in the area looking for the suspect.

The officer caught up to the suspect, who began to fight with him before ultimately being brought under control and taken into custody.

The suspect, a 40-year-old male from Seattle, will be booked for second-degree assault.

The officer was not injured.

