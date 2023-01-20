Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?

Jan 20, 2023, 10:22 AM | Updated: 10:46 am
gas...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the United States. It’s likely due to new climate policies that went into effect this month.

The state’s new carbon fees, which charge gas suppliers for their impact on the environment, went into effect Jan. 1. They were passed during the last legislative session to help pay for the $17 billion transportation package.

Will WA Legislature move towards pay-by-mile system?

While not directly raising the gas tax, these fees charged to suppliers are expected to be passed on directly to consumers at the pump. During last year’s debates, the actual cost of the increase varied wildly. Some said it wouldn’t raise gas prices at all. Others claimed it would raise prices by more than a dollar per gallon at the pump.

That actual number won’t truly be known until next month when the first carbon allowance auctions occur. That’s where these suppliers will find out how much per metric ton of carbon emissions they will have to pay.

“For every gallon of gas, fuel distributors have to buy an allowance from the state. The price of that allowance is yet to be determined because it’s done at auction, but the minimum price is 22 dollars per metric ton, which calculates to 17 cents a gallon,” Meyer said.

The Washington Policy Center’s Todd Meyer says the price at the pump has already gone up 10 cents in Washington since this law took effect three weeks ago, and there has been no corresponding jump in prices elsewhere on the West Coast.

I noticed the station I track on the way to work has gone up more than ten cents in the last week.

But Joel Creswell with the Department of Ecology says it’s too early to blame new carbon taxes for the rise in prices at the pump.

“It’s pretty hard to tease out exactly how much of a bump up or bump down in gas prices at the pump is due to any specific policy,” Creswell said.

Creswell blames gas stations for profit-taking and blames the policy.

“Some companies are putting anticipatory surcharges on there in anticipation of greater costs, but some of them are pretty out of line with what we expect for the compliance costs,” Creswell continued.

But Meyer says companies are just protecting themselves since the actual costs haven’t been determined.

“Fuel distributors are basically guessing, they’re flying blind,” Meyer said. “They don’t know what the cost is, so some are raising prices quite a bit, some not at all.”

Governor Inslee was asked by KIRO Newsradio political correspondent Matt Markovic about this, where he claimed that gas distributors were way out of line.

“The oil and gas industry’s projections on any of this are halfway between hogwash and baloney,” Inslee said.

I checked with Google Maps, and I believe that puts us near malarkey.

Inslee, who pushed for these carbon taxes, says that this is just an example of companies using the tax as an excuse to sneak higher and higher profits.

“To blame price increases in Arkansas, New York, and Connecticut on Washington climate laws is nuts,” Inslee said.

Of course, no one is comparing our gas prices to New York. They are being compared to our regional markets along the West Coast.

The bottom line is this, we are paying more at the pump right now, and it is likely we will continue to pay increasing prices as this system works itself out.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Everett I-5...
Chris Sullivan

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

State transit officials are going to close two of the three northbound I-5 lanes around Marine View Drive in Everett all weekend. 
2 days ago
tow truck...
Chris Sullivan

Tow truck drivers beg for more protection on our roads

They clear our roads, many times in the dark of night, with no protection. Is it time to give tow truck drivers more visibility on our roads?
4 days ago
homeless boulder...
Chris Sullivan

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let's talk about boulders -- specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways.
9 days ago
legislature...
Chris Sullivan

Will WA Legislature move towards pay-by-mile system?

Will this be the year the Washington Legislature starts the long walk away from the gas tax and toward a pay-by-mile system?
11 days ago
Sr 520...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT welcomes New Year with SR 520 closure this weekend

The state isn't waiting very long for the first construction closure of the year. The State Route 520 Bridge will be closed this weekend.
18 days ago
ferry crash...
Chris Sullivan

Chokepoints: A look back at the transportation highs and lows of 2022

The ending of the unplanned exile of West Seattle is my top Chokepoints story of the year, as we look back at the highs and lows of 2022.
30 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?