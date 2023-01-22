Close
KTTH OPINION

KTTH Roundtable: Democrat rewarded for lying about military service

Jan 22, 2023, 7:08 AM
Michael Simeona's Profile Picture BY
Director of Digital Content

Earlier this week, Washington Democrats rewarded Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th legislative district, with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.

As you might recall, Shavers fabricated his military history by claiming to have served “for more than eight years, he served as a nuclear submarine officer and public affairs officer with tours in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.”

Jason Rantz teamed up with an actual Purple Heart recipient, KTTH’s own Bryan Suits, to get his thoughts on Shavers during the inaugural edition of the KTTH Roundtable. They also discussed the record number of homeless deaths in King County.

Rantz and Suits will sit down each week to cover the topics they find most interesting. Make sure to ‘like’ the AM 770 KTTH Facebook page so you don’t miss a video.

