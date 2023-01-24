Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

Jan 23, 2023, 4:18 PM
edmonds kingston route...
The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service, but a propeller issue on the MV Puyallup has the popular ferry route back to a one-ferry service. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing.

Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a bent propeller which is now under repair.

Computer malfunction delaying reservations for San Juan ferries

“So just for a little bit of background, we are currently restoring service on a route-by-route basis based on our service restoration plan,” explained Fujioka. “We successfully completed Anacortes, San Juan Islands, Seattle, Bainbridge, Mukilteo to Clinton, and we had just started trialing our Edmonds-Kingston route back to two-boat pre-pandemic service levels on January 1. Our crewing, which has been a hindrance for our service levels recently, is at a good place that we can run two boats on our Edmonds-Kingston route.”

He went on to share that it was a vessel issue from two weeks ago. The crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed vibrations when they were sailing. State ferries did an inspection and noticed there was a damaged propeller.

More from Micki Gamez: So you’ve been laid off, time to be patient and stay vigilant

“So once that happened, we immediately took the vessel out of service. And unfortunately, we don’t have any spare boats to fill in for the moment right now because we have a lot of boats out for unexpected repairs,” Fujioka said. “So what we are doing right now is, unfortunately, back to one boat service on Edmonds-Kingston.”

Once the ferry Puyallup is repaired, it will be placed back in service, where the three-week service restoration plan restarts all over again.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here

Local News

clayton...
Frank Sumrall

Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal

Despite the decision from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office, Brandi Kruse sounded off on the ruling on KIRO Newsradio's Midday Show.
19 hours ago
mcdermott...
L.B. Gilbert

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

Joe McDermott highlighted some of his proudest achievements in his time in government, including his time as a Sound Transit Boardmember.
19 hours ago
winter...
Ted Buehner

Winter not over yet despite warmer than usual January

After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm, January 2023 has been relatively mild and dry. But winter isn't over yet.
19 hours ago
downtown...
L.B. Gilbert

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself.
19 hours ago
Dick's burgers...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened.
19 hours ago
Summer intern Lindsey Dyson gets a close-up look at some cancer cells at a lab in Genentech's South...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

New treatment gives Lynnwood child new chance at life after given months to live

“She’s still with us, she’s thriving wonderfully. There is hope. You just have to find the right people, the right doctors, the right support system
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat